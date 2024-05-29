Here’s why Matthew Stafford could win MVP in 2024

The NFL’s Most Valuable Player award has become a quarterback-centric accolade, typically given to the gunslinger on the top team in the NFL. The MVP has been awarded to a QB on 11 straight occasions since 2013, and Adrian Peterson’s 2012 win remains the only MVP not given to a QB since 2007.

Matthew Stafford, a player toying with retirement just 12 months ago, is a reinvigorated leader who has found a new life behind a revamped offensive line and a host of young playmakers.

Stafford went on a tear during the back half of 2023, throwing 15 touchdown passes in his last six games. Despite the loss, Stafford looked even better in the Rams’ lone playoff game against the Lions when he threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns with no picks. No doubt, Stafford is back.

So let’s take us back to Stafford’s first year in L.A. Cooper Kupp won the triple crown, the Rams won the Super Bowl but it was Aaron Rodgers (and his No. 1-seeded Green Bay Packers) that held the MVP. But did Rodgers truly outplay Stafford? Let’s look at the numbers, shall we?

Rodgers in 2021 put up 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and threw four interceptions in 16 games. He had a 68.9 completion percentage and a passer rating of 119.9.

Stafford in 2021 threw for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 17 games. He had a 67.2 completion percentage and a passer rating of 102.9.

Rodgers was in Year 2 of the Matt LaFleur offense, an offense derived from Sean McVay.

Stafford was in Year 1 of the McVay offense.

Were their numbers that different? I don’t think so. Matthew Stafford enters 2024 with three years of the McVay offense under his belt and 15 years of NFL experience. He has a triple-crown quality receiver in Puka Nacua, the last triple-crown winner in Cooper Kupp and Pro Bowl running back Kyren Williams. This feels very much like the “Greatest Show on Turf” with a QB who can do a lot with that type of firepower.

However, the last thing is team success. As mentioned earlier, the winner typically comes from the best team in the league. In fact, the last seven winners came from a team with the No. 1 seed in their respective conference.

What is an offense’s best friend? A stout defense. The Rams invested heavily in their defense this year. Acquisitions like Tre’Davious White, Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Kamren Kinchens prove how strongly the team feels about defense. With a Raheem Morris mindset and a historic football lineage, Chris Shula will have this defense playing at a high level.

Should the defense click, the Rams will be hard to beat. Stafford will have his numbers and perhaps finally, a well-deserved MVP.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire