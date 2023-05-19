Why Matt Ryan's fiery relationship with Kyle Shanahan was mutually beneficial

Ryan's fiery relationship with Shanahan mutually beneficial originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Matt Ryan and Kyle Shanahan's relationship wasn't always smooth sailing, but the two found a way to get the most out of one another during their two seasons together with the Atlanta Falcons.

The veteran quarterback joined Audacy's "Take Command" podcast, where he described what his relationship with Shanahan was like.

"Number one, the thing I always appreciated about (Kyle Shanahan) is you knew exactly where he stood," Ryan said. "There was no gray area. There was zero gray area of how he felt. I always appreciated that.

"I think that he pushed me to get better. He pushed me outside of my comfort zone. There was a lot of stuff early on, I was like ‘Hey, I’ve never really done that in my career. I haven’t specialized in this but we’ve done more of this.' He just goes, ‘I don’t care, Matt, you can. I don’t care what you’ve done, I know what you can do,’ and pushed me to get better. I appreciated him for that.”

Ryan won the 2016 NFL MVP award in his second and final season with Shanahan, the same season that Atlanta famously blew a 28-3 lead to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Shanahan, in Ryan's opinion, was not an easy coordinator to play for, and the intense working relationship oftentimes required sit-down meetings where both sides could speak freely and express any frustrations they might have had.

“We had this meeting in the offseason between my first and second year with him, and we came to the agreement that we both just had to let it out," Ryan explained. "We would have the meetings up in the offensive coordinator spot on the second floor of Flowery Branch where he’d be on my a--, getting after me, and I’d be going back at him.

"I’d be leaving I’d be like ‘Man, that was intense. Hopefully, it’s all good tomorrow.’ Then he’d call me on the ride home and he’d be like ‘Dude, that was awesome; exactly what we needed. We’re in a great spot for install tomorrow.’ And I was like alright, we’re good."

The pairing was shortlived, and after a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss, Shanahan went on to accept the 49ers head coach position prior to the 2017 season.

Shanahan's coaching style oftentimes is perceived as loose and easy-going, but as 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk can attest to, the young head coach will do whatever it takes to get the best out of his players, even if it means having a few frustrating conversations now and again.

