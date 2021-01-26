Why Matt Patricia's return to Patriots shouldn't deter Matthew Stafford from New England

Does Patricia's return to Pats play into any Stafford talks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reportedly being available this offseason should get the attention of multiple teams, possibly including the New England Patriots.

The Patriots, after all, need an upgrade at quarterback following a 2020 season during which Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham both struggled to enjoy consistent success at the position.

If the Patriots do have interest in Stafford, they won't have to go far to obtain a scouting report on the veteran quarterback.

The Patriots reportedly have brought Matt Patricia back to Foxboro after he spent the last two-plus seasons as Lions head coach. The Lions didn't make the playoffs once under Patricia, and he was fired in November after a 4-7 start to the 2020 campaign.

Should the return of Patricia deter Stafford from the Patriots? Justin Rogers of the Detroit News recently discussed that topic and others with our Patriots insider Tom E. Curran. Check out the video above for Rogers' take.