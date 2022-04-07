Why Masters caddies wear the same white uniforms at Augusta, explained

That’s right, it’s Masters time, and there are so many awesome traditions to look forward to, from the Par 3 Contest to skipping balls off of the water on No. 16 to the green jackets.

Another one? The white caddie uniforms. There’s a whole history of these and it’s an interesting one.

You’ve never thought about that? I know, me neither. But this is a thing and has been for a while. The look is simple: Green hat, white coveralls with the number on one breast pocket, and the name of the golfer on the back.

So how did this come about?

Here’s the answer from Masters.com:

With Augusta National having a penchant for the ultimate in presentation, it was determined the caddies needed to dress in uniform fashion to mirror the excellence of the course and grounds. Tournament co-Founder Cliff Roberts wrote a letter in 1940 where he was reviewing a photograph of a “uniformed caddy” for possible implementation for the Augusta National caddies during regular play and especially for the Tournament. At first, Augusta National caddies wore a prescribed uniform of bluish denim topped by a green cap with a yellow button during regular member play and then transitioned to the traditional white uniform during Masters play in the early 1950s.

What are they made of?

From that same story: “Today’s suits are made of a lighter material (65 percent polyester/35 percent cotton) that is wrinkle-resistant and a brighter white.”

Are they custom fit for every caddie?

Remember, kids and other non-pro-caddies have worn them for the Par 3 Contest, so Augusta has sizes from 36 to 62.

