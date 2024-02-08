Why Mason Curtis likes Sherrone Moore as Jim Harbaugh’s replacement for Michigan football

Ensworth four-star linebacker Mason Curtis is a key defensive player in the 2024 Michigan recruiting class, so he didn’t communicate often with new Wolverines football coach Sherrone Moore during his recruitment.

Moore was Michigan’s offensive coordinator before his promotion to head coach after Jim Harbaugh left to become the Los Angeles Chargers coach in January.

Curtis still likes what he’s seen from Moore, 38, who is the first Black head coach in Michigan football history and was 4-0 as interim coach this fall while Harbaugh served two different suspensions.

“We’ve built a relationship over the years. I’d see him passing through meetings and talk to him,” Curtis said. “I think (Moore’s hire) was very deserving. He did his thing this season as (interim coach). There was no one better to give it to. I know all the O-line commits love him. I trust in him and hopefully all the other commits do too.”

Moore received a five-year contract with an annual $5.5 million salary. Curtis said he hasn't spoken with Moore yet but has communicated with defensive assistants.

Curtis signed with Michigan in December. He took part in Ensworth’s official signing ceremony when the February period opened Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound senior is the No. 7 player in Tennessee from the Class of 2024.

He finished with 31 total tackles, three for a loss, four pass breakups, two defensive touchdowns, four fumble recoveries and one blocked field goal this past season.

Mason Curtis understood Jim Harbaugh might leave Michigan

Curtis knew before verbally committing in June of 2022 that there was a chance Harbaugh might not be at Michigan by the time he arrived in Ann Arbor.

“It was always a question. Before I committed, my mom asked me, ‘If he leaves, are you willing to stay?’ And I said yes. I was always staying,” Curtis said. “I fell in love with the culture. Although I do love the coaching staff, I fell in love with the school first.”

Watching Michigan finish its 15-0 run to the College Football Playoff national championship has Curtis even more excited about joining the Wolverines. He said he was standing up nervously at home on the final play of Michigan’s thrilling 27-20 win over Alabama in the CFP semifinal.

“I’ve been committed since sophomore year, so seeing them grow into a national championship team has been really fun,” Curtis said.

