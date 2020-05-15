Why Maryland, not Duke, was the top game-to-win for Michael Jordan in college

Michael Jordan is a competitor that never had an issue getting motivated to play an opponent. Throughout ESPN's The Last Dance, Jordan allegedly made up a story about LaBradford Smith to get himself pumped for a game against the Washington Bullets. Former Bullet Phil Chenier, however, says the story was actually true.

Those motivations went back to Jordan's college days as well. There is one school in particular that he always got geared up to play - and it wasn't North Carolina's famed rival Duke - it was the University of Maryland according to Buzz Peterson in the Washington City Paper.

Peterson, Jordan's UNC teammate and roommate, says that MJ's motivation stemmed from a high school McDonald's All-American game in Wichita with future Maryland legend Adrian Branch.

Both Jordan and Branch were on the East All-Stars that won over the West. Branch (24 points) won the co-MVP award over Jordan, despite MJ's 30 points on 13-for-19 shooting and six steals. Jordan let his resentment carry over into their head-to-head matchups in college.

"When he didn't get MVP, he was hot," Peterson told the Washington City Paper. "Michael's always looking for something to get an edge, to get motivated about. He never had to get motivated to play Maryland. If I was in a room with him, and I'd say, 'Wichita,' he knew what I was talking about."

The Tar Heels won five out of the six games that featured Jordan and Branch.

Maryland was also a school that offered Jordan a scholarship during Jordan's recruitment. The WCP recalls then-Maryland head coach Lefty Driesell offering a single spot to either Peterson, Jeff Adkins, or Jordan. The first one to accept became a Terp. But as Driesell remembers, there was no chance they would get Jordan.

"I went up in his bedroom and saw all those Carolina flags and banners," Driesell said. "I said, 'I ain't going to get him.'"

Without a driving force, Jordan was the best basketball player to step onto a court. With motivation, he was always able to reach another level of greatness and that was especially true whenever he played Maryland.

