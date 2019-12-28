Why Marshawn Lynch decided to return to Seahawks ahead of 49ers game

Like a force ghost appearing to guide a pupil through turmoil, Marshawn Lynch emerged Monday to help his old team -- the Seattle Seahawks -- in their time of need.

Lynch hadn't played at all in 2019, as he planned to retire following the 2018 season as a member of the Raiders. But with the Seahawks losing three running backs in three weeks, Lynch swooped in Monday and signed with the Seahawks, hoping to help them in their winner-take-all Week 17 game vs. the 49ers on Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

Whoever is victorious in Seattle will win the NFC West and be set up for postseason success.

A week ago Lynch was tailgating in Oakland ahead of the Coliseum finale, and now he's going to put the pads on to help his old mates vs. their division rival.

"I don't see me coming in there to be the running back that they had, s--t, five years ago or something like that," Lynch said on his YouTube channel a few days before signing with Seattle. "But just to be able to come in and step in as needed."

So, why play superhero for his old team?

"You said why? We got history here. And we've got unfinished business."

If Lynch helps the Seahawks beat the 49ers on Sunday, he'll be one step closer to achieving that "unfinished business," and will knock the 49ers down to the No. 5 seed, making their road to the Super Bowl that much more difficult.

