Why Marlins eliminated Skip Schumaker’s contract option for 2025. And players talk 1-10 start

When the Miami Marlins quietly eliminated the 2025 team option on Skip Schumaker’s contract this past winter, it wasn’t the result of any dissatisfaction with the defending National League Manager of the Year.

Instead, the move was made to appease Schumaker, multiple sources told the Miami Herald this week.

The sources offered clarification in the wake of a Sunday report by USA Today’s Bob Nightingale that stated the Marlins agreed to void the 2025 team option on the manager’s contract “during contract talks this past winter.”

The sources said Schumaker was upset about the departure of general manager Kim Ng, who left the team last October after owner Bruce Sherman informed her she would report to a new president of baseball operations. Ng was unhappy about being stripped of her power.

Schumaker, who had a good relationship with Ng, expressed his concerns in a conversation with Sherman before Sherman hired Peter Bendix as the team’s new top baseball executive.

As a show of good faith, Sherman agreed to void the 2025 team option on the manager’s contract. This allows Schumaker to seek another job, if he wishes, next winter.

Schumaker is expected to explore other options after the season.

To be clear, Schumaker had no issues with Bendix. He simply was displeased with Ng’s departure and the change in the organizational hierarchy.

Schumaker is well regarded around baseball and was universally praised for guiding the Marlins to an 84-78 record and a wild card berth in 2023; Miami was quickly eliminated by Philadelphia in the first round.

Even if the Marlins (1-10) finish with one of the worst records in baseball, Schumaker still might receive consideration for other managerial jobs this offseason. The Marlins would have interest in retaining Schumaker next season, a source said.

A return in 2025, at this point, is not considered likely in the wake of the change in the front office hierarchy, coupled with the organization’s decision not to improve the roster this past offseason.

Schumaker declined to answer any questions about the matter beyond saying: “Bruce has always treated me and my family great.”

Bendix also declined to explain reasons for the change in Schumaker’s contract.

Marlins players talk 1-10 start

The latest low point in the early going of the season came Monday when the Marlins were shut out for the first time this season in a 7-0 loss to the New York Yankees to begin a three-game road series. They became the first team since the 2010 Baltimore Orioles to drop at least 10 of their first 11 games.

Only one other Marlins team in franchise history had also started 1-10: The 1998 team that finished 54-108.

Marlins players for their part have tried to stay upbeat despite their inability to win games. They’re trying to look ahead at the remaining 151 games on the schedule and avoid falling victim to looking at how far behind they are this early in the season.

“You’ve gotta just scratch it and come back again the next day,” outfielder Bryan De La Cruz said. “You can’t continue looking at the record. If you see that 1-10 and you come back next day with that record, it’s just gonna be in your head.”

But there’s also a reality that comes with this start: Of the 30 MLB teams that started a season 1-10 before this year, only two finished with a winning record: the 1983 Houston Astros (85-77) and the 1922 Cincinnati Reds (86-68).

“We can only control what we can control, which is tomorrow and bringing your best effort every day,” catcher Nick Fortes said. “That’s what we’re gonna do: We’re gonna come and show up and have a positive attitude and do the very best that we can. That’s all we can control.”