Why Mark Davis will savor Raiders' long-awaited road win over Chiefs

Why Davis will savor Raiders' long-awaited road win vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A few days before the Super Bowl in January, Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke about what his team needed to do most to return to AFC West and playoff contention.

“Patrick Mahomes is unlike anyone else; he’s the monster now,” Davis said. “And we need to improve all our phases of defense to deal with him.”

Under a bright afternoon sun along Missouri’s western edge Sunday, the Raiders took a major step toward achieving such a daunting objective.

They snapped Kansas City’s franchise-record 13-game win streak in taking down the Chiefs 40-32 at Arrowhead Stadium, which has been more a catacomb of defeat than anything for Raiders in recent years.