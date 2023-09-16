Why is Mark Dantonio back at MSU? Coach returns with Harlon Barnett amid Mel Tucker scandal

For the first time since the 2019 college football season, Mark Dantonio will be on the sidelines of Spartan Stadium to help lead the Michigan State football team.

The circumstances of Dantonio's return to East Lansing are mired in controversy after the university suspended coach Mel Tucker without pay amid a sexual harassment investigation. Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and prominent sexual assault prevention advocate, alleged Tucker of abusive behavior and sexual harassment.

With Tucker suspended, Dantonio will return to help lead MSU alongside interim coach Harlon Barnett, who was elevated from his role as secondary coach to take over the football team in Tucker's absence. The two will coach their first game together on Saturday with No. 8 Washington and Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr. traveling to take on the Spartans.

Here's everything you need to know about Dantonio's return to Michigan State, including the allegations against Tucker:

Is Mark Dantonio coming back to Michigan State?

Yes, Dantonio is back coaching at Michigan State. For how long remains to be seen, though it stands to reason the former Spartans coach will be on the sideline at least through the end of the school's sexual harassment investigation into Tucker (and, potentially, through the end of the 2023 college football season).

Spartans athletic director Alan Haller announced Dantonio would return as an associate head coach in a Sunday news conference, the same one where he announced he had suspended Tucker without pay. Haller said at the time he had spoken with Dantonio earlier in the day, and that the longtime Spartan coach was happy to return.

“I called Coach Dantonio (Sunday) morning,” Haller said. “And his response was, ‘Alan, whatever you need, I'm here to help.’ He was excited to be back.”

Added Haller: "We're still trying to figure out his role. But he definitely will wear a headset, either on the sidelines and up in the booth, and he'll offer his knowledge from his coaching career."

Curiously, Dantonio will take on the same role he did in the late stages of his first stint with the Spartans from 1995-2000. After former coach Nick Saban left the program in 1999, Dantonio — the defensive backs coach at the time — was elevated to associate head coach to Bobby Williams.

Why did Mark Dantonio retire?

Dantonio announced his retirement on Feb. 4, 2020 after 13 years coaching the Spartans. His decision followed a second consecutive 7-6 season for Michigan State. His last game coached was a 27-21 win over Wake Forest in the 2019 Pinstripe Bowl.

To all Spartans: Thank you for everything. You have truly helped my dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/uKkubvp1cW — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) February 4, 2020

Mark Dantonio scandal

The timing of Dantonio's retirement in 2020 is somewhat controversial as well: He made the announcement just a day prior to National Signing Day and weeks after receiving a longevity bonus from Michigan State.

But the longtime Spartans coach was at the time the subject of a lawsuit from former staffer Curtis Blackwell, who alleged he was wrongfully terminated by Dantonio. As part of his lawsuit against the Spartans coach, Blackwell — formerly MSU’s director of college advancement and performance — accused Dantonio of perjury and committing NCAA recruiting violations.

The lawsuits against Dantonio ultimately were dismissed.

How old is Mark Dantonio?

Dantonio is 67 years old, which — if he were head coach — would rank him fifth among all FBS coaches in age for the 2023 season. Only North Carolina's Mack Brown (72), Saban (71), Iowa's Kirk Ferentz (68) and Louisiana-Monroe's Terry Bowden (67) are older. Bowden was born Feb. 24, 1956, months ahead of Dantonio (March 9 of the same year).

Mark Dantonio coaching record

Dantonio left Michigan State after the 2019 season as the Spartans' winningest head coach of all time. He went 114-57 in 13 seasons, averaging 8.8 wins per season.

His tenure in East Lansing includes six double digit-win seasons, including four of at least 11 wins; a 7-6 bowl record; three Big Ten championships; and a berth in the 2015 College Football Playoff.

Here's a year-by-year breakdown of Dantonio's record as Michigan State coach:

2007: 7-6

2008: 9-4

2009: 6-7

2010: 11-2

2011: 11-3

2012: 7-6

2013: 13-1

2014: 11-2

2015: 11-2

2016: 3-9

2017: 10-3

2018: 7-6

2019: 7-6

Career: 114-57

