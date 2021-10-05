Why Marcus Maye's departure from Jets this season seems inevitable -- and makes the most sense

Marcus Maye makes tackle 2020 white jersey

From the moment the Jets decided to use the franchise tag on Marcus Maye, rather than give him a lucrative, long-term contract, it seemed like Maye’s future was going to be somewhere else.

Now that seems inevitable. And maybe it’s for the best.

That’s not just because of Maye’s recently revealed arrest for DUI and other charges, either – though the charges are serious and shouldn’t be easily dismissed. And it’s not only because those charges might lead to a suspension from the NFL for violating the leagues’ personal conduct policy.

It’s because Maye just doesn’t seem to really want to be here. And without him, the Jets might be just fine.

There is no doubt the 28-year-old Maye is a talented and valuable player, but when a player is making and commanding as much money as he is, the bar for just how valuable he needs to be goes way up. Right now, he’s making $10.5 million as the Jets’ franchise player. But what he wants, starting next season, is to be paid like a top safety, and these days safeties get about $14-17 million per year.

That’s the going rate, but that doesn’t mean the Jets have to pay it. Money like that, even for a team flush with cap space, should go to players who have big impacts on the team. And the truth is, Maye just hasn’t been that kind of player since he was drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft. Jamal Adams, the Jets’ first-round pick that year, was a better and more impactful safety, who had more big plays, and for a while was the vocal leader of the Jets’ locker room. Yet the Jets, under GM Joe Douglas, steadfastly refused to pay Adams the kind of money he wanted, and they eventually shipped him off to Seattle where he recently got his five-year, $70 million deal.

When’s the last time Maye really impacted a game? He has six interceptions and 3 ½ sacks in his four-plus seasons with the Jets – numbers that are good, but not great. And while he may have bolstered his credentials by being a team leader in the past, he’s not one anymore. Any shot he had at becoming one of the veteran leaders of this young defense seemed to evaporate when he skipped the spring workouts during the offseason, while the rest of his team was busy learning a new system under a new coach.

That wasn’t a small thing either. Everyone around the Jets dismissed the significance of Maye not being named one of the team’s five captains when the team voted on them in before their opener. But a year ago he was a captain. He was also the team MVP. Both of those were voted on by his teammates, too. One year later, with a new program he didn’t seem to be buying into and new teammates he hadn’t really gotten to know yet, he was voted out. He was basically defrocked.



Meanwhile, it certainly feels like he’s got his eyes on the door. After he injured his ankle last week, his agent confirmed on Twitter that he’d be out 3-4 weeks, adding Maye “should be back fully healthy just before the trade deadline…”

It would be pretty naïve to think that wasn’t a not-so-subtle hint that Maye would welcome being shipped out of town.

How could the Jets even consider making a big investment in him under those circumstances – in a good-but-not-great player whose leadership has diminished, who is now facing a possible NFL suspension and who already seems to have one foot out the door?

And if they don’t, consider where the “Maye money” might be better spent. Not that the Jets need it, since they are currently projected to have more than $60 million in salary cap space to use next offseason. But Douglas could use the $14 million or so in cap space he’d have to spend to keep Maye to get them more help for their offensive line, a dominant No. 1 receiver, maybe a big-time pass rusher to bookend with Carl Lawson when he returns next year.

All of those are investments that would be a lot more helpful to the rebuilding Jets. All of them would be far more impactful. And players at all of those positions could potentially have more impact than Maye. Plus, the Jets could still sign a Pro Bowl-caliber safety. Not only that, if Maye somehow returns in a few weeks and proves he’s healthy before the trading deadline on Nov. 2, maybe Douglas can deal him to a contender, and add to the remarkable stable of 11 draft picks he’s already assembled for 2022.

Would the Jets’ defense be worse without him? In the short term, maybe. They’re already reeling from the losses of Lawson, linebacker Jarrad Davis and safety Lamarcus Joyner. Then again, without all them and Maye, they looked pretty good against the injury-depleted Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Maybe Ashtyn Davis, a third-round pick from last year, turns out to be a player. Maybe middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, who has looked outstanding in his long-awaited return, is all the veteran leadership these kids really need.

What they don’t need, though, is the dark cloud that Maye has seemingly brought this season. They are a young team, building a program basically from scratch, being led by an energetic coach that wants to bring a new attitude and install an entirely new culture. Where does Maye -- a safety unhappy with his contract, facing a possible suspension, coming back from an injury and with his agent hinting he wants a trade – fit in to all that?

It’s hard to see how he does. The Jets shouldn’t give Maye away at the trading deadline just to get him out of here. So far he hasn’t appeared to be a big enough distraction to warrant that, and when healthy, he can still play. But when they’re building for the future, allocating their millions of dollars in salary cap space, they’re better off going in another direction.

They need players who are all in with their program. And they need players who can have bigger impacts on their team than Maye.