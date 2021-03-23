Why Marcus Mariota could still be traded after re-worked Raiders deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Perry
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Perry: Why Mariota could still be traded after re-worked deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It ain't over until it's over.

Marcus Mariota's situation has changed in Vegas, but the idea of Mariota ending up with the Patriots has not yet been entirely snuffed out.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Mariota re-worked his contract with the Raiders to take a reduced salary in 2021. While at the moment it seems as though he'll stick with the team, Rapoport acknowledged a trade involving Mariota has not been ruled out.

That second part is key. Mariota's contract is now eminently tradeable. Before Tuesday, it wasn't.

Perry: Grading every Patriots position group after free-agent splurge

Mariota's original deal was scheduled to pay him $10.6 million in base salary in 2021 and carry a cap hit of over $15 million. Not ideal for a team with an established starting quarterback in Derek Carr and another veteran backup making $1 million guaranteed in Nathan Peterman.

That deal is now up in smoke, and Mariota is reportedly on a one-year contract worth $3.5 million that could pay him up to $8 million with incentives. The restructure helps save the Raiders several million in cap space if they keep him. It also gives Vegas the opportunity to clear even more cap space -- as well as provide them potential draft capital -- in a trade.

ISSUE WITH MARIOTA'S OLD DEAL

Part of the reason Mariota hasn't already been dealt this offseason was because of his previous contract. No one wanted it, apparently, because it carried incentives that would've paid him up to $22 million if he became a starter.

It was a lot to ask for the Patriots or any other quarterback-needy club to take a chance on trading for Mariota then possibly paying him over $20 million. The cap hit would've been spread over two years, and the low-$20 million range is market value for a veteran starter these days -- Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater makes $21 million per year -- but the hesitation from teams was reasonable. Was Mariota really worth receiving a bloated salary like a bonafide starter when the last time he was seen in action on a consistent basis was in Tennessee in 2019 prior to losing his job to Ryan Tannehill?

But now that a team would be forking over at most $8 million for Mariota, trade talks should open up again.

For the Raiders, it made sense not to release Mariota and get nothing for him in return. (Plus, even if they keep him as a backup it won't cost an exorbitant sum of money to pay both Mariota and Peterman.)

For Mariota, it made sense to accept this new deal and have a legitimate opportunity to play elsewhere if traded.

This, it seems, is a compromise. And if a team comes calling with a real trade offer, both Mariota and the Raiders could benefit.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE PATRIOTS

For Bill Belichick's club, it'd make sense for a variety of reasons to get in on the Mariota discussion. He's 27 years old. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft. And when healthy he possesses a dangerous physical skill set that was briefly on display this past season

The value of Mariota's new contract combined with those of Cam Newton ($5.5 million cap hit) and Jarrett Stidham ($1 million) would still leave the Patriots with a quarterback room that is, relative to the rest of the NFL, extremely cost-effective.

Why Jonnu Smith saw Pats as 'perfect opportunity' for next stage of career

Additionally, Mariota hasn't been as ineffective as his recent track record would indicate. Even before he gave way to Tannehill with the Titans, he had a quarterback rating over 90, he averaged 7.5 yards per attempt, and he had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 3-to-1. In 2018, there's a fairly easy argument to be made that he was a top-20 quarterback

Lastly, Mariota's addition wouldn't preclude the Patriots from making a real investment at the quarterback position in the draft. Trading for him wouldn't require a first-round pick -- probably something closer to a third or fourth -- which theoretically could keep the No. 15 overall pick and future draft capital free to be used on one of the top-five passers in this year's class. Mariota's addition might also help prevent the Patriots from trying to force something in the draft at quarterback.

Bringing aboard Mariota wouldn't suddenly make the Patriots a Super Bowl contender, of course. But he is now an inexpensive quarterback flier, when before Tuesday he was a more high-priced gamble. For a team like the Patriots that could use an upgrade at that position after upgrading their roster elsewhere in free agency, dealing for Mariota is certainly worthy of exploration.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Marcus Mariota will take pay cut, stay with Raiders

    Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota has accepted that he’s not going to find a team willing to pay him starter money this season. And so Mariota plans to sign a new contract with the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The new contract will have a steep pay cut: Under his old deal Mariota was [more]

  • QB Marcus Mariota takes pay cut to stay with Raiders

    With the Raiders in desperate need for some cap room, the one place they could look to get it was by doing something with QB Marcus Mariota. They wanted to keep him, but couldn't afford his contract at around $11 million. So, it was a matter of ...

  • Are the Bears eyeing Stanford QB Davis Mills as a Day 3 option?

    With the Bears rumored to select a late-round quarterback, could Stanford's Davis Mills be their selection?

  • Bears signing former Broncos OL Elijah Wilkinson

    The Bears added depth on the offensive line with the signing of former Bronco Elijah Wilkinson.

  • Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Deontay Burnett

    Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Deontay Burnett

  • Winners and losers from men's NCAA Tournament second-round games

    Gonzaga, Oregon, Michigan and UCLA move on to the Sweet 16, but Iowa, Oklahoma, Colorado and Ohio are headed home after Monday's second round.

  • Anthony Harris remembers NFC Championship Game from the wrong sideline

    New Eagle Anthony Harris was in the NFC Championship Game a few years ago but his memories are from the wrong sideline. By Reuben Frank

  • Jets sign Del’Shawn Phillips

    The Jets have signed a linebacker who spent the last couple of seasons with one of their divisional foes. The team announced the signing of Del'Shawn Phillips on Tuesday afternoon. Phillips signed to the Bills practice squad last October and made his regular season debut in the 2020 opener against his new team. He injured [more]

  • Jonnu Smith cried tears of joy after signing with Patriots: 'One of the greatest days of my life'

    Jonnu Smith is excited to start over with the Patriots.

  • The Putback with Ian Begley: NBA trade deadline preview

    The NBA trade deadline is this week and trade rumors are swirling around the Knicks and Nets. The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888sport has you covered with it's special NBA trade deadline preview show. SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and Chris Williamson are joined by Radio.com&nbsp;Insider and former NBA Executive Ryan McDonough as well as Knicks Fan TV Creator CP and discuss the hottest trade talk surrounding the Knicks and Nets. What's the likelihood of a blockbuster move involving Bradley Beal, Lonzo Ball, Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo or Norman Powell? Should the Knicks hold tight to maintain their chemistry? Where could buyout targets like Andre Drummond, JaVale McGee and even Austin Rivers land? All your questions and predictions are answered in this special episode of The Putback with Ian Begley: NBA trade deadline preview.

  • Christian Jones visiting Bears

    Free agent linebacker Christian Jones paid a visit to a familiar place on Tuesday. Field Yates of ESPN reports that Jones had a meeting with the Bears at their facility. Jones played for the Bears from 2014 until 2017. He moved on to the Lions on a two-year contract in 2018 and signed an extension [more]

  • Free agency has shown just how good the Rams’ 2017 draft class was

    The Rams' 2017 draft class looks even better four years later, led by John Johnson.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Oregon, Dana Altman have been a bettor's dream in tournament play

    In 20 NCAA tournament games under Dana Altman, Oregon is 16-4 against the spread.

  • Texans' Deshaun Watson now facing 11 civil suits

    Four more women filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson on Monday, bringing to 11 the number of women alleging sexual assault or inappropriate conduct by the Houston Texans quarterback. The attorney for the women, Tony Buzbee, said last week he was working with 22 women who reported such encounters with Watson. The first lawsuit was filed last Tuesday, at which time Watson, 25, denied the allegations.

  • Not rusty: Oregon soars past Iowa 95-80 into Sweet 16

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Oregon weaved its way through a pandemic-altered season filled with injuries, pauses and uncertainty to win a conference title. When another kink surfaced in the NCAA Tournament, the resilient, adaptable Ducks shook it off and soared. Chris Duarte scored 23 points and Oregon showed no signs of rust after a long layoff, beating No. 2 seed Iowa 95-80 on Monday to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the past five NCAA Tournaments.

  • Steelers cut Steven Nelson

    Steven Nelson got his wish. Just moments after Nelson tweeted that he wanted the Steelers to stop holding him hostage, Nelson was released. The Steelers will clear $8.25 million off their salary cap by cutting Nelson, and it was unlikely any team wanted to trade for his contract, so his release is no surprise. Last [more]

  • Bears manage to land their QB of the future at No. 20 in this new mock draft

    Even after missing out on the Russell Wilson sweepstakes, the Bears manage to find a franchise QB with Mac Jones in this new mock draft.

  • Draymond Green responds to Tony Allen over GOAT NBA defender rebuttal

    Draymond Green was quick to remind Tony Allen that he was a liability in the 2015 Western Conference semifinals.

  • Why this may already be the craziest NCAA men's tournament ever

    With No. 15 Oral Roberts, No. 12 Oregon St. and No. 11 Syracuse all advancing on one side of the bracket (not to mention Loyola Chicago), this might be the most upset-laden bracket ever.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick: “I’m a huge Tua fan”

    Ryan Fitzpatrick was not happy to be benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa last season in Miami, but Fitzpatrick thinks highly of his former teammate. Now with Washington, Fitzpatrick told Ross Tucker that Tagovailoa has all the tools to become a great NFL quarterback. “I’m a huge Tua fan. My kids love Tua. Sometimes they [more]