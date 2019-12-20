Why Marcus Arroyo coaching in the Rose Bowl is a good thing

The Oregon Ducks won't have to worry about who the new offensive coordinator will be just yet. Marcus Arroyo, who accepted the head coaching job at UNLV, will coach in the 106th Rose Bowl.

"It was important, number one, to make sure that the players and the program are the most important thing to keep in mind when making that decision," head coach Mario Cristobal said Thursday. "And in coming to that decision, it was a matter of realizing that we're very systematic. We do things a certain way. We work together and we've gotten here together as a family, as a program, as a team - players and coaches."

Coaching in a bowl game isn't a certainty. After taking another job, a hole can be left in the coaching staff, sending teams scrambling.

Right now is a dead period of recruiting, though. The load Arroyo would have to shoulder as a head coach is less than usual.

"Meeting with Marcus, we had talked about the type of regimen and schedule that must be kept up in order for this thing to be successful," Cristobal said. "He's pulling some real long hours to make it work."

"We felt good that we could go in and do it just as we've normally done it," Arroyo said.

While Arroyo could have bolted for UNLV right away, the new Rebels head coach relishes in the opportunity to finish things out.

We came in here together - we started this thing together. [I] got the opportunity to finish it out with the team, and that's a really fortunate opportunity that I'm excited about. -- Marcus Arroyo

Arroyo led the Ducks offense was ranked 15th in the nation in total yards this season (450.7), and 34th in passing (267.5).

His tenure as the Ducks OC was an up and down journey. He was blamed for running a predictable offense, that things became flat and that the potential of Justin Herbert and others was not fully utilized.

Still, having Arroyo maintains a level of stability. Plus, with rumors that he may take Keith Heyward and others with him to UNLV, having Arroyo remain in place through January 1st limits distractions on players and keeps the focus on the game. Coaches come and coaches go, it's part of the business. Keeping the ship steering straight is Cristobal's job and regardless of fans' opinions one way or another on Arroyo, this is good for the Oregon program.

"We're all incredibly happy for him," Cristobal said. "He's a tremendous human being that has been really loyal to the program and to our players."

"Appreciate the work he's done. We'll wish him the best after this game in his new job."

