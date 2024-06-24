Why Marc Guiu is ready to leave Barcelona for Chelsea

Why Marc Guiu is ready to leave Barcelona for Chelsea

An insight into the alleged reasoning behind Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu’s decision to depart the club this summer has on Monday been provided.

The info comes courtesy of Diario Sport, and points towards game-time concerns as the chief concern.

Frontman Guiu, of course, has seen his name take its place centre stage in the headlines across all of Europe over the last 24 hours.

As much comes after widespread confirmation was forthcoming that the Spaniard was locked in talks with Premier League giants Chelsea, over a move to London.

Guiu’s current contract in Catalunya contains a release clause set at just €6 million, with the brass at Chelsea having identified as much as a market opportunity too tempting to pass up on.

Barcelona, for their part, have been working for some time to tie the 18-year-old down to fresh terms, featuring a new big-money release clause.

But Guiu, and his representatives, have found themselves unconvinced by such discussions…

This comes with the talented striker seeking ‘guarantees’ when it comes to first-team involvement moving forward.

As per Sport:

‘The club has told him that it is counting on him for the medium term, and even more so taking into account Lewandowski’s age and the more than likely departure of Vitor Roque on loan.’

However, Guiu, for his part, is eager for a more immediate promise on Barca’s part, amid the knowledge that he already sits behind both Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres in the attacking pecking order.

Add to this the uncertainty surrounding the incoming Hansi Flick’s plans for the Spaniard, and Guiu considers it best to seek out opportunities elsewhere.

Conor Laird | GSFN