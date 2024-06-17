Why Manchester United are desperate to bring Jarrad Branthwaite to Old Trafford

Manchester United are expecting a busy summer with INEOS looking for a strong first window since taking charge of the sporting structure at the club.

The new minority owners are already making moves in the market having made an initial bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite enjoyed a fine season with the Toffees and has emerged as one of the finest young centre-halves in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old possess all the qualities required to excel under Erik ten Hag, with his ability to play out from the back one key to the Dutchman’s interest.

Branthwaite is equally adept with both feet and holds a very similar profile to the recently departed Raphael Varane – who proved the perfect partner to Lisandro Martinez, when fit.

As reported by the Athletic, Branthwaite was statistically one of the most ambipedal players in the league last season with only one defender playing passess with both feet more than him – Varane.

The Everton’s man is predominantly right-footed but played 59% of his passes last year with his left, something the player expanded on in a recent interview.

“I’ve got a five star weak foot on the new FIFA!” he boasted, before explaining his methods when in possession. “If I’m hitting a long pass, I’ll go with my left; short passes with my right.”

This will be music to Ten Hag’s ears who wants his team to play out from defensive areas but also has the power of Rasmus Hojlund up front should they need to go long.

Additionally, Branthwaite is outstanding in winning duels, only six players won more ’50-50 contests’ over the course of the season than the United target. Again, one of them being Varane.

After winning 67.7% of his duels, his physical stature and ability to stop counter attacks also looks tailor made for Ten Hag.

Martinez’s is undoubtedly the manager’s number one centre-back but replacing his preferred partner in Varane with as close to a like-for-like switch as possible will give him the best chance of building something sustainable at Old Trafford.

The two metrics mentioned are no doubt the numbers that have convinced INEOS that Branthwaite is the number one defensive target this summer and with the player reportedly keen on the move, only an outlandish asking price should stop the deal from coming to fruition.

