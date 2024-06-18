Why Manchester City could make no new signings this summer

Manchester City fans face the prospect of seeing the Etihad Stadium club bring in no new faces during the ongoing summer transfer window, according to a new report.

The current squad at the disposal of Pep Guardiola is on the verge of requiring a significant overhaul, with a number of players approaching or into their early 30s, and facing major decisions over their immediate futures.

Among those players include Ederson, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva, and Kevin De Bruyne, with the latter not only approaching his final year of contract, but also fielding enquiries from both the Saudi Arabian game and Major League Soccer.

The current understanding is that the Belgian, due to personal reasons, would prefer a move to the United States should he leave Manchester City. However, Etihad officials would almost certainly favour an extended agreement with the player.

Despite the imminent need for fresh faces into Pep Guardiola’s squad, and for the purpose of forward-planning beyond the Catalan’s time at the club, a new report has sensationally claimed that a total of zero signings could happen this summer.

That is according to ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Manchester City are prepared to head into next season with the same squad as last campaign, and may not make a major summer signing unless a player asks to leave and their valuation is met by another club.

With doubts over a number of key first-team stars, it is explained that City officials are ‘keeping an open mind’ about their summer transfer business. However, so far, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ederson have not indicated to the club that they want to leave.

Regardless of the status of incoming ‘major’ signings into the Manchester City first-team squad this summer, one arrival is already guaranteed for the club, having reached an agreement with ESTAC Troyes over the recruitment of Brazil international Savio.

The winger, who excelled during a season-long loan spell with Girona in La Liga last campaign, is expected to join Pep Guardiola and his limited number of stars for a pre-season tour of the United States next month.

With regards to how much Manchester City have invested in the rising talent, those figures remain relatively cloudy and unofficial for the time being, but some reports are speaking of a €40 million transfer fee issued to the fellow City Football Group club.