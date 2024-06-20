Why Manchester City will be allowed to sign Savio despite Manchester United’s blocked deal for Jean-Clair Todibo

Why Manchester City will be allowed to sign Savio despite Manchester United’s blocked deal for Jean-Clair Todibo

A new report has detailed exactly why Manchester City will be permitted to sign Savio from a City Group sister club, while rivals United see a similar deal blocked.

Details first surfaced earlier this year surrounding the Premier League champions’ pursuit of arguably the finest talent currently starring elsewhere within the City Football Group, with the Brazilian winger driving his loan club to history.

In an exemplary La Liga campaign mastered by head coach Michel, wide-forward Savio was part of a hugely-talented Girona side that managed to qualify for UEFA Champions League football for the very first time in the club’s history.

With Savio on loan at the Catalan club from sister side ESTAC Troyes in France, Manchester City felt it necessary to ensure that the player’s future would be more closely controlled by those at the Etihad Stadium, thus investing around €40 million in the forward.

But the transfer itself has been heavily scrutinised in recent days by supporters of Manchester United, who have seen their club blocked by UEFA from signing Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice, with multi-club ownership guidelines meaning the two clubs cannot trade.

As per the understanding of The Telegraph’s James Ducker, Savio’s transfer to Manchester City will be permitted as the deal with City Group club ESTAC Troyes was agreed prior to new UEFA multi-club ownership (MCO) guidance issued to clubs on May 14.

It is also pointed out that the deal for the Brazilian international is an agreement reached between Troyes and Manchester City, as opposed to UEFA Champions League side Girona – who are to be put into a blind trust – and the Premier League champions.

Crucially however, Ducker points out that the main point is the timing of new MCO guidance.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City will look to utilise Savio within their first-team squad for the forthcoming campaign, even if the player remains likely to partake in the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Despite the signing of Savio from Troyes, City officials have remained interested in a number of wide talents this summer, namely Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise – who seems more likely to join Chelsea this summer, at present.

Manchester City’s main focus this summer remains the signing of a new central midfielder, and possibly one further profile given the ongoing doubts concerning the futures of Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.