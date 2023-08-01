Why managers must be wary of overhyped preseason fantasy projections | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon is joined by Rich Hribar of Sharp Football Analysis on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show to discuss why fantasy managers should be wary of preseason projections made by beat reporters at training camp, and why the San Francisco 49ers are the perfect example of how talent does not always equal fantasy production.
