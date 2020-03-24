Why it makes sense for the Cincinnati Bengals to trade down for Justin Herbert

Oregon football fans are eagerly waiting to see where their hometown hero Justin Herbert will be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In the latest NFL mock draft, NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein has the Cincinnati Bengals trading the No. 1 pick to the Miami Dolphins. The Fins select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Cincinnati sits at No. 5.

After the Los Angeles Chargers select quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the third pick, the Bengals select Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 5.

Where does this desire to give up the No. 1 pick and Joe Burrow and select the kid from Eugene come from?

For that, let's rewind to the 2019-2020 Resee's Senior Bowl.

Justin Herbert was named the MVP of the game after completing 9-for-12 of his passes for 83 yards and rushed for 22 yards. Herbert shined all week in practice and made the most of one of his last opportunities to show off his arm talent and leadership.

It showed in front of NFL coaches, including Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor, who was on the sidelines coaching:

Coaching in the Senior Bowl is a great opportunity for us to learn about these players. You get a chance to spend a full week with the players and really learn what they're about. We will be looking for leadership, character and talent. To get a chance to coach them up close and in person is a great opportunity for our staff. - Zac Taylor

Leadership, character and talent. Three things that Herbert exhibited throughout his four-year collegiate career in Eugene. Herbert's vocal leadership came with time; his character was very humble and down-to-earth; and his talent was definitely on full display.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of Justin Herbert, one of his QBs at the Senior Bowl: "He's an impressive kid. I think he's got a good grasp of what we're asking him to do...you can see a lot of power in his arm." pic.twitter.com/dm1pTveGTE — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 21, 2020

Which Team Will Draft Justin Herbert?



-Dolphins: +135

-Chargers: +190

-Panthers: +550

-Colts: +600

-Raiders: +1000

-Jaguars: +1200

-Buccaneers: +1600

62 yards. Flat-footed.

















— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) March 22, 2020

62 yards. Flat-footed.



Justin Herbert showed off his arm at @OregonFootball Pro Day 💪



— NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2020

Could the Bengals be thinking about giving up the No. 1 overall pick and their own hometown kid in Joe Burrow in order to select Herbert?

As we all know, anything can happen on draft night.

The 2020 NFL Draft is still scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 23, despite all the sports cancelations from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it makes sense for the Cincinnati Bengals to trade down for Justin Herbert originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest