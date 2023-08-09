Why Luke Schoonmaker can make up for lost time in Cowboys training camp

It’s never a good sign when a rookie draft pick misses significant time in training camp. The Cowboys have a history of selecting injured players in the past and typically it results in a fairly uneventful rookie season for the player.

Matt Waletzko in 2022, Josh Ball in 2021 and Connor McGovern in 2019 are recent examples of injured rookies who essentially red shirted their rookie season with the Cowboys. The most notable recent player of this ilk was Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith. Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker, Dallas second pick in the 2023 draft, seeks to buck that trend.

A carry-over injury from his time with the Wolverines meant Schoonmaker began training camp on the Non-Football Injury list.

Diagnosed with a partially torn planter fascia, the rookie tight end was working his way back on an undetermined timeline this summer. Traditionally, the injury heals in its own time, so it was uncertain when the second-round pick would make his practice debut.

After two weeks of rehab off to the side, Schoonmaker made his long-awaited debut in Oxnard. Now the question is, how long will it take the rookie to catch up with the rest and can he make up for lost time?

Tight end is difficult

Tight end is a notoriously difficult position to transition to in the NFL. The delta between the college version and professional version is significant, often making it a multiyear adjustment.

NFL TEs are regarded as half offensive lineman, half receiver. They must be proficient blockers in both phases of the game, as well as reliable route runners. One blown block could end a drive or allow a free shot on the QB1. One misstep downfield could be the difference between a first down or a turnover.

While with some positions rookies can hit the ground running, TE is not considered one of them. College programs tend to be simplistic in their demands towards TEs. Pass catchers specifically enter the NFL undeveloped because many times they play split out in the slot and dominate with size.

Jake Ferguson, the Cowboys 2022 rookie standout TE, was the exception – not the rule at the position. Rarely do rookie TEs contribute as reliably as he did in his first year and most of that success can be attributed to the role he played in college.

Schoonmaker is abnormally polished as a run-blocker

It’s in that way, Schoonmaker has some things working in his favor. Like Ferguson, Schoonmaker comes from a run-heavy college program. He executed complex blocking assignments with proficiency in college and comes to the NFL well-versed in many run-blocking assignments.

It stands to reason, like Ferguson, Schoonmaker has a leg up over the average TE entering the NFL. He can handle the offensive line part of the job and that’s arguably the toughest part of the job to learn.

The Cowboys have shown they will find snaps for run-blocking TEs. It may not be a glamorous role but it’s still a valuable role. Schoonmaker should have no problem assuming the TE2 role on offense fairly quickly.

Route running is the wild card

It’s not often a 25-year-old rookie is considered developmental (he’ll turn 25 next month), but as a pass catcher, that’s exactly what Schoonmaker is for the Cowboys.

Playing at Michigan meant Schoonmaker didn’t see much action downfield. In 23 games, Schoonmaker only caught 54 balls for 637 yards at Michigan.

Pre-draft athletic profiles tabbed Schoonmaker as an elite athletic prospect so the ability appears there. It’s the experience the rookie is lacking.

That will be on full display the final weeks of training camp and how well he processes the passing-game requirements will ultimately determine how many of Fergusons snaps he seizes.

Inside track

Being a second-round pick, Schoonmaker has the inside track on the competition. Ferguson, a former fourth-round pick, is the only other TE Dallas has drafted and his developmental ceiling is regarded as less than Schoonmaker’s.

Sean McKeon and Peyton Hendershot, two of the Cowboys’ other TEs, are both undrafted free agents and specialized in their roles (McKeon as a blocker and Hendershot a pass-catcher).

Assuming Schoonmaker can develop as a pass-catcher, his primary competition will be Ferguson. Both players are seen as well-rounded prosects so they will likely be facing off in the battle for most snaps in 2023.

Until Schoonmaker shows what he is a pass-catcher, it’s difficult to project what role he’ll have and what timeframe he’s working with. But his polish as a run-blocker gives him a leg up over most rookie TEs and is why he should have no problem making up for lost time.

