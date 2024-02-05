Why Luke Getsy ‘solid hire' for Raiders, per one NFL expert originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Luke Getsy may have been the second choice to take the reins as the Raiders’ new offensive coordinator, but on Monday NFL insider Albert Breer wrote he was a “very solid hire” for new head coach Antonio Pierce.

“In his two years calling the Bears offense, he retrofitted what he did to bring Justin Fields in, weathered injuries to Fields (one that forced undrafted free-agent Tyson Bagent onto the field), helped to fix the offensive line and got plenty out of players like DJ Moore and Cole Kmet,” Breer wrote in his latest edition of “Monday Morning Quarterback.” “Getsy’s respected by his peers, and his experience working with quarterbacks at opposite ends of their careers (Fields and Aaron Rodgers) should serve him well in helping the Raiders address the position in 2024.”

The Raiders made the move to rookie Aidan O’Connell partway through the season, but many draftniks have speculated that the team would be open to adding another quarterback to the roster this offseason. That included Justin Fields trade rumors. It stands to reason that since Getsy and Fields weren’t able to come together for a consistent passing attack in Chicago that Getsy’s hire in Las Vegas rules out Fields coming to Sin City, too. But Breer doesn’t think his hire “does much to move the needle” on Fields’ potential trade market.

Breer also didn’t shy away from the fact that Kingsbury was more closely linked to the Raiders OC job first.

“Kingsbury made all the sense in the world for Pierce’s first staff in Vegas because of the problems his schematics create for defenses, the accessibility the offense creates for kids coming out of college, and the experience the 44-year-old brings to the table. All of which is why I won’t be the guy to tell people that this is some sort of twisted win for the Raiders.”

The Bears fired Getsy at the end of the 2023 regular season. They hired former Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to replace him last month.

