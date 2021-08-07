Why Luis Rojas' even-keeled personality is exactly what Mets need right now | Shea Anything
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Keith Hernandez and Doug Williams discuss why manager Luis Rojas' even-keeled personality is exactly what the Mets need right now during this rough stretch of games.
Hernandez sees a lot of his father Felipe Alou in him and it will help managing the more emotional players on the team.