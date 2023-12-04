Why LSU missed out on a potential bowl matchup with Notre Dame

For a while, it looked like Brian Kelly and LSU were destined for a bowl meeting with Notre Dame.

This would have pit Kelly against his former team, just a couple of years after he left South Bend. But after the results on Saturday, that game was no longer possible, leaving LSU to face Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Georgia getting knocked out of the playoff sent the Bulldogs to the Orange Bowl, taking the slot that’s promised to the SEC, Big Ten or Notre Dame. When the Big Ten doesn’t get an Orange Bowl spot, it gets that ReliaQuest bid with the SEC.

Georgia losing likely means an SEC team goes to Orange Bowl so Notre Dame can not go to ReliaQuest Bowl, killing a potential Notre Dame-LSU bowl game — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 3, 2023

There were mixed reactions throughout the LSU fan base on social media upon learning that 7-5 Wisconsin was the opponent.

A meeting with Notre Dame, given the history with Kelly and the Irish, as well as Notre Dame’s success this year, would have drawn a lot more excitement.

The ReliaQuest bowl kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on New Year’s Day.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire