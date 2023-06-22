Why LSU football has vacated 37 wins from 2012-2015

LSU football vacated 37 wins from 2012-2015 as a result of the NCAA Notice of Allegations it received in March 2022, the NCAA Independent Resolution Panel ruled on Thursday in regards to recruiting violations committed by LSU's football and men's basketball programs.

The self-imposed penalty comes after James Alexander, the father of former LSU offensive lineman Vadal Alexander, was paid $180,150 for nearly five years by former Our Lady of the Lakes Foundation head John Paul Funes, making Vadal an ineligible player during his four seasons at LSU from 2012-2015.

According to the NCAA's case decision, Funes, also a Tiger Athletic Foundation donor at the time, offered James a job at the Our Lady of the Lakes Foundation but worked no more than five events. Therefore, the NCAA ruled that James had "received payments for work that was not performed from the foundation."

The case decision also stated: "The institution did not become aware of, nor report, (Vadal's) ineligibility to the NCAA until November 2018, and (Funes) continued to be a representative of athletics interests until October 1, 2020."

The penalty was not released to the public until Thursday.

Thursday's ruling regarding LSU's men's basketball and football programs also included a three-year probation on both programs. Former LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade was also handed a two-year show-cause penalty and a 10-game suspension at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Wade was hired as McNeese State's new men's basketball coach in March.

Vadal was an All-SEC selection and a third team AP All-American in 2015 as a four-year starter for the Tigers. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.

