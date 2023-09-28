Why LSU football has trouble recruiting in Mississippi. And why it might not matter.

BATON ROUGE — LSU football is one of the most powerful college programs in the country, especially when it comes to recruiting.

Much of the Tigers' recruiting prowess is a result of the strong pool of talent within the state of Louisiana. But thanks to their brand and history of recent success — winning three national championships in less than 20 years — they have also become an attractive destination for out-of-state recruits.

LSU's national appeal has helped it land Harold Perkins from Texas, Da'Shawn Womack from Maryland and many others. However, despite Mississippi being its next-door neighbor, it hasn't helped the Tigers' ability to add prospects from the state.

No. 12 LSU doesn't have any scholarship players from Mississippi as it heads to Oxford to face No. 20 Ole Miss on Saturday (5 p.m., ESPN).

"Some states have that dynamic," Steve Wiltfong, the Director of Recruiting at 247Sports, said. "Maybe..., more than any two states, Louisiana and Mississippi are the hardest states in the country if you're an out-of-state school to come in and win big recruiting battles."

LSU has had a few recruiting wins in Mississippi recently. The Tigers landed three players from the state for their 2021 class and two players for the 2020 class.

But by the end of coach Brian Kelly's first campaign, all five players had left the program. LSU's classes in 2022 and 2023 classes did not sign any players from Mississippi and its 2024 class has no commitments from the state.

LSU was, however, a finalist for four-star safety Isaac Smith during last year's recruiting cycle. But Smith, who attended Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, Mississippi, did what Mississippi recruits have tended to do over the years: Stay home. He ended up signing with Mississippi State.

"The state of Mississippi is a tight-knit state," Robbie Faulk, a Mississippi State reporter for 247Sports and The Starkville Daily News, said. "Kids want to stay home."

Mississippi State has signed 27 players from Mississippi over its last two classes and has eight prospects from the state committed to its 2024 class.

Ole Miss's 2022 and 2023 classes had a more national feel with only seven in-state signees over its last two cycles combined. But the Rebels have 12 players from the state committed to their 2024 class.

"The in-state programs, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The inroads they have with the high schools, they just typically do a good job keeping kids in-state," Wiltfong said. "Maybe every once in a while Jaheim Oatis goes to Alabama but it's just a tough state to crack.

"That doesn't just apply to LSU."

Both Mississippi schools have been able to maintain their recruiting dominance through the connections each team's staff has developed with local high school coaches. For example, Mississippi State, despite having a first-year coach in Zach Arnett, has still been able to maintain its recruiting grip on the state.

Arnett has his own in-state recruiting connections that he developed while serving as the Bulldog's defensive coordinator from 2020-22. And Mississippi State's Associate Athletic Director for Football Administration, Brad Peterson — who Faulk says is Arnett's chief of staff — served as a high school football coach in the state for 17 years before joining Mississippi State in 2017.

"(Peterson) has tremendous relationships around the state of Mississippi and that definitely helps," Faulk said.

LSU's close proximity to Mississippi would suggest the state is an important recruiting battleground for the Tigers moving forward.

But Wiltfong believes that may not be the case. By focusing on retaining its in-state talent and grabbing out-of-state players from states such as Texas, LSU might not need many prospects from its next-door neighbor.

"LSU just won the national championship a few years ago," Wiltfong said. "... If they don't have a lot of players from there, do they need it?"

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

