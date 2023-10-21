Why is LSU football playing Army? Explaining Tigers' Week 8 game vs. Black Knights

No. 20 LSU will face an unfamiliar opponent in Week 8 of the college football season, as the Tigers host the Army Black Nights at Tiger Stadium.

It's the second time the programs have played and the first time since 1931.

LSU announced the meeting on Aug. 28, 2018, and saved the date for Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network). The Tigers and Black Knights matchup will only take place once, however, as no return game to West Point, New York, or a neutral site is planned.

But why did an SEC team agree to face one of the nation's premier military schools?

Why is LSU playing Army?

The meeting is a consequence of a tight friendship between LSU executive director of external relations Verge Ausberry and former Army athletic director Boo Corrigan. The pair met at a reception for officials from West Point at the Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' mansion in 2018 and decided to find a date in their schedules where the two colleges could meet on the gridiron.

“I’ve been friends with the Army athletic director, Boo Corrigan, for a long time,” Ausberry told The Advocate. “We started talking and said, ‘Let’s play a game.’ We looked at our schedules, and the first time we had a chance, we said, ‘Let’s do it.’ ”

What happened the last time LSU played Army?

The Tigers faced the Black Knights on Nov. 7, 1931, and took a 20-0 loss in West Point, New York, a game that was attended by 15,000 people at Michie Stadium.

The game took place the month after the first night game was played at Tiger Stadium, a 35-0 victory over Spring Hill. The 1931 Tigers were led by coach Russ Cohen in his fourth year and finished the season with a 5-4 record, including a 3-2 record in conference play with wins over South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why is LSU playing Army? Explaining Week 8 game vs. Black Knights