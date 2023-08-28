Why LSU football, Brian Kelly is not worried about Hurricane Idalia altering FSU game

BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly does not seem overly concerned about Hurricane Idalia affecting the Tigers' season opener vs. No. 8 Florida State in Orlando on Sunday (6:30 p.m., ABC).

Kelly said on Monday that the team will continue to monitor the storm and prepare for this week's game in case it rains during the contest, but he believes that the storm will have passed through Orlando once No. 5 LSU arrives in Florida.

"Unless something drastically happens in the next 24-48 hours, it looks like it's clearly going to pass through," Kelly said Monday.

LSU's matchup against the Seminoles will be a rematch of last season's wild Week 1 showdown in New Orleans that Florida State won 24-23.

LSU scored a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, only needing an extra point to send the game to overtime. But Damian Ramos' kick was blocked by Florida State defensive back Shyheim Brown, clinching the win for the Seminoles.

LSU FOOTBALL INJURY REPORT VS. FSU: Maason Smith, three others listed on LSU football's first injury report vs. Florida State

MAASON SMITH UPDATE: Maason Smith would have been questionable vs. Florida State if eligible, per Brian Kelly

LSU FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS: Will LSU football make the 2023 College Football Playoff? Our game-by-game predictions

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Hurricane Idalia won't likely affect LSU football vs. Florida State