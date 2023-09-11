Why Louisiana football's looking at UAB game as another Sun Belt Conference game

Conference supremacy in college football is always a talking point. For many, it revolves around the Southeastern Conference and whether it's on top.

Albeit less eye-catching, but another debate that's been prevalent a little deeper in the annals of the sport the last couple of seasons has been which league is the best among the Group of Five?

Louisiana football's nonconference trip to UAB on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN+) certainly won't settle the debate on whether the American Athletic Conference, which has penned itself a "Power Six" conference for some time, or if the Sun Belt Conference has taken the crown with the league getting eight bowl eligible teams in 2022 coupled with notably brands such as Appalachian State, UL among others.

In fact, to Ragin' Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux, taking on the Blazers feels like another conference matchup.

"They've got a good team. We have to get our guys to go play our game," Desormeaux said. "To me, it's a Sun Belt game. If you go out there and play well, you can win. If you don't win, they can beat you. It's like every week in our conference."

This season marks the first the Blazers (1-1), with first-year head coach Trent Dilfer, as an AAC member as they moved over from Conference USA, a league that most believe is far inferior to the Sun Belt.

And UAB is coming off a loss to another Sun Belt team, a two-touchdown loss in Statesboro, 49-35 to Georgia Southern.

CAJUNS DEFENSE SHREDDED IN LOSS AT ODU Louisiana football falls to Old Dominion in shootout to open conference play

UL QB WOOLDRIDGE FASTER AFTER INJURY? Louisiana football coach Michael Desormeaux: QB Ben Wooldridge 'faster' than before injury

How the Cajuns (1-1) respond to their first loss on the season, which was the major talking point during Desormeaux's meeting with the media Monday, in their Sun Belt opener at Old Dominion, 38-31, Saturday night will be put in the spotlight in Birmingham.

In their new offensive scheme, the Monarchs like to toss the ball around the yard, but it's mainly predicated on taking shots over the top, which UL's defensive backs allowed several, giving up a dizzying 19 yards a completion.

UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno leads FBS in completions per game at 35.5 and ranks second in completion percentage (84.5%). With the wave of pass-happy teams in the Sun Belt such as Georgia Southern under Clay Helton and Texas State's offense with G.J. Kinne as coach who knocked off Baylor in Week 1, how the Blazers are built reminds Desormeaux of the squads he sees in conference.

"They'll motion and move and then they'll quick-game you. They do a lot of ball-out, controlled passing, a lot of perimeter screens to get them the ball-in-space. It's not as vertical as what Old Dominion was," Desormeaux said. "Against Georgia Southern, it was really horizontal. They did a good job because they have a quarterback who can run, they've got two really good backs.

"If you empty out and play man, they've got the threat at quarterback to run. They have a different attack but they've been really efficient. Their quarterback is completing it at a very high rate. You have to imagine Trent Dilfer knows how to design an offense to get the quarterback to play good."

Louisiana defense's ability to corral UAB players in space and limit explosive plays against Zeno and company will be key in not allowing this pseudo conference game to not turn out like an actual conference game last week.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Louisiana football views UAB game as a Sun Belt Conference game