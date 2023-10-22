Why Louisiana football struggled early vs. porous Georgia State defense in close loss

Louisiana football had 34 passing yards by halftime against Georgia State.

The Panthers feasted early and often, getting freshman quarterback Zeon Chriss, who took an inexplicable amount of hits through the first two quarters, and in many instances had to tuck and run to save himself.

Or, as UL senior running back Jacob Kibodi said postgame, following the team's 20-17 homecoming loss Saturday night, Georgia State went to the well and it buried the Cajuns' offense early.

"In the first half, they were throwing different things at us," Kibodi said. "Things that weren't on film. Some things were but a lot weren't. We have to go back to the drawing board, trust one another and strain. That's the biggest thing."

It wasn't that Chriss couldn't find space to throw the ball. Tailbacks Dre'Lyn Washington and Kibodi were basically missing in the first half for Louisiana (4-3, 1-2).

And this was against Georgia State (6-1, 3-1), who flew a porous defense into Lafayette that averaged giving up more than 400 yards per game which ranks 103rd in FBS in total defense.

"We didn't throw it very well and at time we didn't protect it very well. In the first half, we just didn't do a very good job," Ragin' Cajuns football coach Michael Desormeaux said. "I don't think this has been an issues, but tonight it was.

"You get behind the sticks and you do things like that, you're not going to play well."

The Cajuns offense ran more plays in the opening quarter than Georgia State, but after the scoreless first ended, the visiting team came to life.

Behind star senior quarterback Darren Grainger, who was knocked out of the first half on a hard hit, the Panthers rolled to 20 points off 25 plays in 15 minutes. During that stretch, UL managed 35 yards on 14 plays.

"Offensively, we just didn't couldn't get a rhythm. On defense, it was a big plays that marred the first half a little bit," Desormeaux said. "I felt like we needed to be able to keep running the ball, we didn't do it as well as we wanted to but a lot of that had to do with the first half. We took the shots in the second half which loosens it up and allows you to run it a little bit better.

"It all plays off of each other. When you're running the ball really well, it keeps them from being able to tee off on the pass rush whenever you're throwing it effectively. It's a ripple effect."

With a trip to Sun Belt Conference rival South Alabama on deck next Saturday night, not allowing the poor showing on homecoming form a ripple effect will be paramount for the Ragin' Cajuns, who are now in a logjam in the West division standings after the loss.

