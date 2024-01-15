Why this loss might be it for Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach

Three consecutive 12-win seasons. That was the reflexive response when the job security of Mike McCarthy was publicly questioned this past week. In today’s up-and-down NFL, the Cowboys have been the epitome of consistency during the McCarthy era. Aside from Dak Prescott’s missing season, the Cowboys have been perennial contenders; Something they hadn’t been since the Super Bowl teams of the 1990s.

Yet McCarthy’s limited postseason success as the Cowboys head coach has kept the topic alive and his seat uncomfortably hot. McCarthy’s Cowboys have now gone 1-3 in postseason games as a 12-win team following Sunday’s 48-32 debacle. They’ve been upset, bullied and embarrassed. Aside from one big win over an 8-9 Buccaneers team in 2022, Dallas has consistently disappointed in the postseason. Hence the hot seat.

When discussing the validity of McCarthy’s tenuous status, it’s important to remind everyone of the expectations: McCarthy was brought to Dallas to get the Cowboys over the top. They already had a great roster that made postseason appearances under Jason Garrett. But inconsistent performances and postseason face plants led to the change.

During McCarthy’s tenure as coach, the Cowboys were widely believed to have some of the best rosters in decades. The 2021 and 2023 teams were regarded by many as the best since the 1990s.

12-wins was really the bare minimum of expectations with a roster this talented. Again, he was brought in for his Super Bowl pedigree and ability to win in the playoffs. That’s where the expectations for McCarthy lay (laid).

How many wins is a roster this talented supposed to secure? To phrase it another way, how many wins is McCarthy adding to the Cowboys? This is why McCarthy found himself on the hot seat entering the postseason. It’s why the Cowboys playoff loss to the lucky-to-be-there Packers might be his last in Dallas.

At the same time, simply making McCarthy the scapegoat isn’t the answer either.

For as emotional as Jerry Jones can be, firing McCarthy, who has another year remaining on his contract, is not the knee-jerk reaction Cowboys fans expect from their owner. A change will only be made if a better option can be found. As luck would have it, there seems to be a number of good options on the market this offseason.

Bill Belichick headlines the list and is said to have a good relationship with Jones. He would provide a Parcels-sized lift to the Cowboys’ deflated fanbase. That’s not to say he’s the best choice, just that he can be seen as a feasible choice to Jones.

Keeping with the retreads with great name recognition is Mike Vrabel, formerly of Tennessee. He’s in the vein of Dan Quinn as a coach and will likely win the support of the locker room in a way Belichick would not. There’s also Mike Macdonald, the defensive guru from Baltimore. He’s another defensive coach who would bring toughness to an otherwise soft and inconsistent group.

Too much defense? Lions OC Ben Johnson is one of the hottest young offensive minds. He doesn’t win with name recognition but may actually be the best candidate on the market this year. He also is offense rather than defense which usually is the smarter direction to go for sustained success.

Bobby Slowik, the Texans young O, is a rising star on offense as well. He hails from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree and just showed what he could do in Houston with a rookie QB.

The point is, there are options. It doesn’t have to be moving on for the sake of moving on. There are potential upgrades available.

12-wins for three consecutive seasons is impressive, but it doesn’t make McCarthy beyond reproach. His expectations were to take the team over the top and at no point has it seemed like the Cowboys have been anywhere close to getting over the top.

