Why loss to Georgia is no moral victory for Vanderbilt football but is encouraging

Vanderbilt football doesn't take moral victories. Not at this point in the season. Not in Year 3 under coach Clark Lea.

The Commodores wanted to make it to a bowl game and instead got their sixth loss before an open week Saturday against Georgia (7-0, 4-0 SEC).

But the performance against the No. 1 team in the country, a 37-20 loss at FirstBank Stadium, was an improvement on the way Vanderbilt (2-6, 0-4 SEC) had played through the rest of the six-game losing streak.

"We want to be a better team," Lea said. "But I think the way we played wasn't consistent enough for us to have success. ... What I'm seeing that excites me is that we have growing players who have made good plays and it's been fun to see them emerge. ... I think there's a good team in there that needs to learn to play in a manner, the business it takes to win games."

Had the Commodores played the way they did against Georgia in earlier games, they may have notched wins against Wake Forest or Kentucky. Certainly, they could've beaten UNLV.

Ken Seals did throw one interception but he was otherwise relatively efficient, throwing for 201 yards on 21 attempts. Vanderbilt's receivers shined, as nine different players had a catch and Will Sheppard had one that will be on highlight reels on fourth-and-8.

In the fourth quarter, the game was as close as 10 points. That's an improvement for a team that was shut out the last two times it played the Bulldogs and hadn't scored a touchdown in the series since 2018.

The Commodores have struggled with injuries throughout the past several weeks and continued to once again. Martel Hight, De'Rickey Wright and BJ Anderson didn't play at all. CJ Taylor left the game early, and Lea said there was no update on his status at the moment. Vanderbilt gave up 542 yards of offense and only had 24 sack-adjusted rushing yards. Those all remain pressing issues.

But the red-zone defense forced three field goals and the Commodores won the turnover battle, forcing two while only committing one.

"That's really our identity as a team, we want to be a good red zone team," safety Jaylen Mahoney said.

Perhaps the most frustrating thing about the Georgia game is that Vanderbilt played one of its better games of the season against an opponent it had little chance of beating even with a perfect performance; the Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in the country. But perhaps the Commodores can take something from the performance it can use in the back portion of the schedule against opponents like Auburn, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

With an open week next, Vanderbilt has a chance to get healthy and build on any momentum it may have newly found.

"We'll never accept anything other than winning here, so we've got to take the learning, we've got to maximize this bye week we've got to get healthy," Lea said. "We've got to get rejuvenated and again take some of the positive strides we've made."

