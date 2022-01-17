Why losing personnel executive Reggie McKenzie could be good for him and the Dolphins

With the 2021 regular season over, teams around the NFL have fired coaches and general managers in hopes to find someone better fit to run their organization.

On Sunday, the Chicago Bears put in a request to interview Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie for their open general manager position left after firing Ryan Pace, according to the MMQB’s Albert Breer.

The former NFL linebacker has been with Miami in this same role in 2019. Prior to joining the Dolphins, McKenzie was the Raiders general manager from 2012-2018.

This would be a great opportunity for McKenzie to get back into the top front office role that he’s probably deserving of another shot at. The Bears will have a second-year quarterback who was highly-touted coming out this past year in Justin Fields as well as many other pieces to build around.

For the Dolphins, if McKenzie were to be hired away, they would actually be compensated. The NFL has instituted a rule that teams that have minority coaches or executives hired from their staffs would receive two compensatory third-round picks, one in each of the next two drafts.

This hiring could work out well for both McKenzie and the Dolphins, as both sides would benefit in one way or another.

