Why LIV golfers refer to PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan as H.E.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan in action during the Pro-Am at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, England, ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, Wednesday June 8, 2022. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

LOS ANGELES — LIV Golfers cannot hide their admiration for Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, the man behind Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which owns LIV Golf.

Al-Rumayyan suddenly became more than an Uber-rich businessman who serves as chairman of English football club Newcastle United and of petroleum company Saudi Aramco. He is governor of the PIF and it's $650 billion in assets and is part of Uber's board of directors after the PIF invested $3.5 billion in the American transportation company.

Now he is a face behind the deal between the PGA Tour and the PIF, the two entities (along with the DP World Tour) agreed to combine their commercial interests after sitting alongside PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on a CNBC set a last week to announced the union.

When you are worth a reported $120 billion and start sharing a piece of that wealth with golfers looking for nothing more than a money grab, you are revered.

Here is what LIV Golfer Cam Smith said Monday at LA Country Club, site of this week's U.S. Open, when asked about his reaction to the deal.

"I guess the first reaction was I thought it was kind of a joke that had come out, and then H.E. gave me a call and kind of explained what was going on," Smith said.

H.E. stands for His Excellency.

A Crown Prince in the Middle East is addressed as H.H. (Your Royal Highness). Those who are not royal are referred to as H.E. (His Excellency).

And when you are handed a reported $100 million to play 14 54-hole events a year, you call your sugar daddy His Excellency.

Bryson DeChambeau, another LIV golfer who is making nine figures, went on CNN after Monahan and Al-Rumayyan ended golf's Civil War and sounded like Al-Rumayyan's public relations agent.

"There's a lot more behind closed doors that's been going on. What I can tell you is that H.E. Yasir has always been a staunch supporter of golf globally and wanted to grow the game," he said. "That's been his vision from the start when we first started talking a few years ago.

"As it's come to fruition now, I think that this is the best thing that could ever happen for the game of golf and I'm extremely proud to be a part of that because of the fact that the fans are going to get what they want, the players are going to experience something a little different, a little new on the PGA Tour side, but I truly believe in the end, the game of golf wins in this scenario."

His Excellency must have been proud.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Why LIV golfers call man who paid them hundreds of millions His Excellency