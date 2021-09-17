Why Lions OLB Julian Okwara was a healthy scratch in Week 1 and could be again

Julian Okwara was a healthy scratch for the Detroit Lions in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. It was a disappointing start to his second season for the 2020 third-round pick out of Notre Dame. However, his position coach, Kelvin Sheppard, explained why Okwara didn’t take the field at outside linebacker against the San Francisco 49ers.

“We’re sitting with five guys and when you get that type of unique situation, it builds competition,” Sheppard said after Thursday’s practice in Allen Park. “So to me, I take that on as if they understand that there’s only probably going to be four (active) on game day. So what does that do? It breeds excellence throughout the competition throughout the week.

Normally you have competition in training camp. Everybody thinks training camp — competition, competition, competition. Now, why does that have to stop once the regular season starts? You still want to get better week in and week out, day in and day out, so I think it’s making everybody in the room better.”

Okwara is behind his older brother, Romeo, who starts along with Trey Flowers at OLB. Veteran Charles Harris and energetic Austin Bryant got the nod as reserves in Week 1 over Julian.

Related

Lions injury update: 2 players out, 5 limited in Thursday's practice

Sheppard emphasized the competitive nature of practices and how players must earn their spots. It’s something that a young player like Okwara must battle through.

“It’s predicated on, to be honest, the competitive nature throughout the week of who won the competition, and sometimes it is gameplan-based and gameplan oriented,” Sheppard said.

Okwara wasn’t a great matchup against the run-heavy 49ers. His run defense in the preseason was not good, and he missed two tackles in eight opportunities as well. Okwara must learn to handle in-your-face blocking and how to handle tight ends aligned inline to make sure he’s getting regular reps in games.

He could emerge as an active participant in Week 2 against the Packers, who are more pass-reliant than San Francisco. Harris did not play well in Week 1, registering just one QB pressure — on a play where he earned a roughing-the-passer penalty. Run defense isn’t his specialty, either.

The other area where Okwara can help himself is on special teams. That’s a part of the game where Bryant has thrived and a facet that keeps the oft-injured OLB in the lineup when he’s healthy. Okwara played just 30 snaps on special teams in his rookie campaign in 2020