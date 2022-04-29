Why Lions fans should be excited about Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions made an aggressive move to fill out their wide receiver room, trading up with the division-rival Vikings and nabbing their future deep threat and potential No. 1 receiver in Alabama’s Jameson Williams.

Williams is one of the fastest players in this entire draft, showing flashes of Tyreek Hill. His deep-route ability was unmatchable down the field, and his short game could quickly turn into a long game, routinely turning quick outs into long touchdowns. His hands are smooth, and his route running is ready to go in the NFL. He will be an excellent weapon right away for a Lions team looking to bolster their receiver group.

He’ll start once he recovers from an ACL injury that he suffered in the national title game, and once healthy, will immediately jump in opposite St. Equanimeous St. Brown and DJ Chark. Williams will give Jared Goff a weapon to hit from multiple variations, and yet another creative playmaker for an improving Lions offense.

