Red Wings, Flames engage in line brawl, ‘old time hockey’

Matthew Tkachuk hasn’t even completed his second season in the NHL, and he might already have passed the likes of Tom Wilson and Brad Marchand as the league’s premier … “disturber.”

It’s no secret that he has a special ability to make people’s blood boil, with the Los Angeles Kings standing out, even if they’re far from alone. After Wednesday, you can add the Detroit Red Wings to the list of teams that simply can’t stand Keith’s rambunctious son.

Tkachuk was the catalyst or one of the catalysts for quite the wild line brawl between the Red Wings and Flames, with goalies being involved and quite the mess for the Department of Player Safety to potentially have to deal with.





Luke Witkowski might have enjoyed the carnage, but it’s reasonable to wonder if an automatic suspension is coming his way, specifically. You can see the scene in the video above this headline, and also below.

Check out the brawl from two perspectives, with one making more of a point to place blame on Tkachuk:

Line brawl between the Red Wings and Flames all started because of Tkachuk's slash on Witkowski after he left the box pic.twitter.com/k0XIbwrhWY — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) November 16, 2017





Brawl between Flames and Red Wings pic.twitter.com/pdtoCuXRYa — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 16, 2017





For fans that want to see a rematch, well, we’ll need to see if the bad feelings can survive the statute of hockey anger limitations.

This will set up nicely for a heated rivalry match between the Red Wings and the Flames when they meet again …next season — Winging It In Motown (@wingingitmotown) November 16, 2017