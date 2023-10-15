Why Liam McNeeley's blue-chip commitment for Mike Woodson is different, what that means.

BLOOMINGTON – Mike Woodson did more than receive some good recruiting news Sunday, when Liam McNeeley opened the Hoosiers’ 2024 recruiting class by picking IU over Kansas in giving his college commitment.

McNeeley, a five-star prospect who some analysts believe might even outperform his top-20 ranking, becomes the latest blue-chip player to buy what Woodson and his staff are selling at Indiana. The Texas native follows players like Jalen Hood-Schifino and Mackenzie Mgbako, and Indiana will hope others — namely five-star guard Boogie Fland and five-star forward (and McNeeley prep teammate at Montverde Academy) Derik Queen — follow McNeeley.

The sheer act of building IU basketball back into the kind of program that can sell a genuine NBA future to high-level players, then repeat that process, even against the sport’s heaviest hitters, proves again Woodson’s ability to rebut the criticism leveled at his hiring 2 ½ years ago. Still, there’s something different about McNeeley, a player the Hoosiers have prioritized in this class as long as anyone.

Recruiting will always be something of a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately business. There will always, now, be an equal need to prove yourself in the portal (Indiana has), and to sport a robust NIL setup behind you (Indiana does). But if Woodson had one major procedural test left to pass, it was to prove he could enter a player’s recruitment at the ground floor, go the distance and land a commitment.

Not swoop in late, or ride the momentum of a fresh hire, or capitalize on an unexpected opening, but from pillar to post, fend off all challengers and convince a player with genuine NBA ambitions to call Bloomington home, even if only for a short time.

Insider: Woodson wanted IU 'to sit at table' with the top recruits. They are.

Film breakdown: What IU commit Liam McNeeley does well, what he can improve on

IU offered McNeeley 14 months ago, in August 2022. The Hoosiers had major designs on his recruitment long before that.

This was always Woodson’s intention. He’s made no secret of his desire to see Indiana at what he routinely calls the “top table” of college basketball recruiting once again. That’s where the Hoosiers sat when he was winning the Big Ten under Bob Knight, and from his first days on the job, that’s where he believed they belonged.

Even when others told him it couldn’t be that simple.

“When I first came in here as the coach, my coaches that kept over, and the new guys I hired, they were like, ‘Woody, you can’t start at the top in terms of recruiting.’ And I said, ‘Bullshit. Why not? All they can do is tell you no,’” Woodson told IndyStar in a recent interview. “They were like, ‘Well, it doesn’t work like that in the college game. You’ve got to go and just recruit players, and then work your way to the top in terms of trying to recruit the best players.’ And I didn’t want to wait.

“I just felt like this program, the history of this program — (Bob) Knight never had to wait. He always went to the top and found top players. That was something that I made very clear with my staff, that we had to go out and field the best players.”

That worked first with Hood-Schifino, a long, talented guard the Hoosiers threw the kitchen sink at in 2022 then turned into a first-round pick ahead of schedule when Hood-Schifino won Big Ten freshman of the year last season.

All of which handed Woodson the momentum and clout — coupled to two successful years at Indiana and a lifetime of NBA experience and success before that — to demand a seat at that table for Mgbako, the one-time Duke signee who unexpectedly reopened his recruitment last spring.

Louisville, St. John’s and, most notably, Kansas tried to convince Mgbako they could offer him the best path to being one-and-done — Mgbako’s stated goal ahead of the coming season — but Woodson won that particular race. Now, Mgbako looks like a prime candidate (at, obviously, a different position) to follow in Hood-Schifino’s footsteps.

Those achievements are not greater or lesser than this one. They’re just different.

Indiana’s recruitment of McNeeley has been the most conventional of those three.

His interest could not have been simply the product of excitement, momentum or newness. IU had to last the distance in one of the highest-level recruitments in this class.

And McNeeley’s relationship with the Hoosiers was no whirlwind. Indiana put in the hard yards, from the earliest meaningful days of McNeeley’s process, to ensure that no in-state school, no established blue blood — no one — could convince him home was anywhere but Bloomington.

Again, in recruiting, there is always an extent to which you’re reproving yourself. Hood-Schifino’s rapid rise handed Woodson considerable clout in that world, but Mgbako’s development this winter will receive just as much scrutiny.

So, too, will McNeeley’s starting next year. He’s a rangy, athletic wing with legitimate 3-point range, strong athletic tools and a variety of impressive skills (passing, rebounding, etc.) beyond just his ability to put the ball in the basket.

And Indiana will hope he’s not the only player whose development the Hoosiers are being judged on next winter. Indeed, Woodson wants McNeeley to be the first of at least three five-star players to commit to IU in this class, with Fland and Queen also likely to sign during the November window.

The same stakes would ride on those players’ college experience, and Indiana would gladly welcome such pressure.

These are the opportunities Woodson sought when he took this job. A coach who managed a bottom-up rebuild in Atlanta, who cut his teeth head-coaching in the NBA during the one-and-done era, was never going to shy away from the chance to make his hay working with some of college basketball’s most promising, pro-ready talents.

McNeeley ensures that Woodson will get, at minimum, at least a third bite of that particular apple. More players Woodson and his staff are able to convince to walk the same path, the easier that path becomes to tread for those behind them.

Make no mistake: This was a major test passed for Mike Woodson. As importantly, if not more so, it was a specific kind of test he’d never really had the chance to take before, to prove that he could start the ground floor of a high-level recruitment and get to the penthouse the winner. Sunday’s news could reverberate for IU basketball well beyond the boundary of this weekend.

Follow IndyStar reporter Zach Osterman on Twitter: @ZachOsterman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: What Liam McNeeley IU commitment says about Mike Woodson in recruiting