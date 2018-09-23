Le'Veon Bell trade rumors: Why Steelers RB doesn't make sense for Eagles

Le'Veon Bell has been arguably the most productive running back in the NFL since he entered the league.

Since Bell's rookie season in 2013, only LeSean McCoy had more all-purpose yards heading into this season.

The Steelers' star back would like to be paid accordingly and has held out the first three games of the season. Pittsburgh seems unwilling to pay the two-time All-Pro and ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting the Steelers are now listening to offers for the 26-year-old back.

Paging Howie Roseman, am I right?!

While Roseman has been more than willing to make trades - and the Eagles are certainly in the business of adding talent to aid their Super Bowl defense - this just doesn't seem like the right move for the Eagles.

Bell wants to be paid and he wants big money - think Todd Gurley's $21.95 million guaranteed and $14 million annual contract value. The Eagles currently have just $5,305,588, per Over the Cap. On top of that, the Eagles are projected to be $20,062,232 over the cap heading into 2019.

And don't forget about Carson Wentz's looming extension. There's a good chance Carson Wentz will wind up being the highest-paid player in the NFL by the year 2020. It's hard to envision a scenario where they can sign Bell to a long-term deal and still have money left over for Wentz.

So while adding a back like Bell would make the Eagles' offense an absolute juggernaut, it just doesn't make sense given Bell's desire for a long-term deal.

