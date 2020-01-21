Why LeBron James reportedly arrived at Celtics-Lakers via helicopter

LeBron James did what any good dad would do Monday -- with a little extra help.

The Los Angeles Lakers star's son, Bronny, plays for Sierra Canyon (Calif.) High School, which happened to be in Springfield, Mass., on Monday to compete in the Hoophall Classic.

Sierra Canyon played Paul VI at 1 p.m. ET, so James, whose Lakers were in town to play the Boston Celtics on Monday night, decided to go watch his son play.

.@KingJames is in the building to watch Sierra Canyon 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lc9dfY5KgO — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2020

James then had to hightail it from Springfield to Boston -- about 92 miles and a 90-minute drive on a good day -- to get ready for Celtics-Lakers.

But rather than sit in traffic on the Mass Pike, James took a private helicopter, according to The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

Told that LeBron will be at Bronny's Sierra Canyon game out here at Hoophall at 1 and then chopper it back to Boston for the 7:30 pm Lakers game. I will drive 185 mph down the Pike to keep an eye on the story, since the Athletic chopper is still in the shop. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 20, 2020

That's a true helicopter parent.

James' express mode of transportation apparently worked: He arrived at the Garden on time and didn't miss the team's shootaround that morning, according to Lakers coach Frank Vogel.

"I saw him at the meeting this morning, I saw him on my phone this afternoon (at the Hoophall Classic), and I saw him in the locker room tonight," Vogel said before Monday's game, adding he had "no idea" how James got to or from Boston.

Sierra Canyon's game wasn't without incident, either: Bronny was held scoreless in the team's loss to Paul VI and a fan was caught throwing a piece of candy at him, prompting an admonishment from LeBron on Twitter.

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

The Celtics are hoping James' busy day wears him down a bit as they aim snap a three-game losing streak.

