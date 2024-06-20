Why Lazio Are Unlikely to Sign Man Utd Outcast Greenwood

Reports from England claim that Lazio have submitted an offer to Manchester United for Mason Greenwood, but a deal for the exiled winger looks incredibly unlikely.

The 22-year-old English forward was quickly shipped out of the Red Devils last summer following his serious legal troubles; in October 2022, he was charged with was charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour, charges which were later dropped in February of last year.

Greenwood was signed by Getafe, where he showed a number of positives on the pitch despite his controversy off of it, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists across 36 matches. He will return to Manchester United at the end of this month but won’t stay with the Premier League giants for long.

A report from The Times claims that Lazio submitted an offer worth £30 million or €35 million to Manchester United for Greenwood. This seems extremely unlikely, considering that president Claudio Lotito’s current record signing is Vedat Muriqi, who cost circa €20 million.

Furthermore, the Biancocelesti have already identified a number of important targets who’ll come far cheaper, including Salernitana’s Loum Tchaoana, Hellas Verona’s Tijjani Noslin and Hatayspor’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Lotito is not known for investing heavily in the transfer market, let alone on a single player, and therefore it’s incredibly hard to imagine a deal of this nature being completed this summer.