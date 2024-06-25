Why Lazio Must Act Swiftly to Secure a Deal for Man United Star

Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood is reportedly open to joining Lazio this summer, but the Italians must accelerate their attempts.

The 22-year-old spent 18 months on the sidelines due to legal troubles but then managed to revitalize his career with an impressive loan spell at Getafe. However, he still finds himself unwanted at Old Trafford, so he must find himself a new club in the summer.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedullà, Lazio are negotiating a deal for the young winger, but have yet to reach an agreement with Man United. The Biancocelesti are offering €20 million in addition to bonuses and a substantial sell-on fee in case of a future sale. The Italians consider it a fair offer given that the player’s contract will expire next summer.

But as the source tells it, Lazio could find themselves embroiled in a bidding war for the England international. Pedullà mentions interest from Juventus and Napoli who have been inquiring about Greenwood, but may decide against launching an onslaught.

Lazio Must Act Fast to Secure Greenwood

So as the journalist explains, the real danger for Lazio comes from foreign competitors, mainly clubs from the Premier League and La Liga who have the financial means to forge higher bids. Therefore, the Aquile must act swiftly and decisively, and anticipate the competition by reaching an accord with Man United as soon as possible.

The source also mentions that Greenwood is open to making the move to Stadio Olimpico, as he feels admired by the club.