Why Lazio & Feyenoord Failed to Agree Stengs Deal

Lazio looked to be on the cusp of securing a deal with Feyenoord for Calvin Stengs before everything collapsed at the final hurdle.

The Biancocelesti quickly identified the 25-year-old Dutch midfielder as one of their top candidates to replace Luis Alberto this summer and opened talks with the Eredivisie side, who were open to a sale after bringing him in from OGC Nice last year for a low fee.

24 Jun 2024, 7:00

Alfredo Pedulla details how Feyenoord expressed their interest in Gustav Isaksen during the negotiations for Stengs, who Lazio were open to including in the deal despite initially claiming that he was unsellable.

The Biancocelesti made it clear that an additional €2 million were needed to help make a capital gain, considering that they’d have to give up on the Growth Decree tax break, but Feyenoord instead held firm on their valuation, wanting to make their own capital gain on Stengs.

Initially, the midfielder was valued at around €10 million plus €2 million in add-ons, and a deal could’ve been closed there, but the two parties then got bogged down in the details and both refused to budge from their positions, causing things to collapse.