Why Lauri Markkanen will not play for Finland in Olympic qualifiers

Finland's Lauri Markkanen celebrates after winning during the Eurobasket group D basketball match between Czech Republic and Finland in Prague, Czech Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. | Petr David Josek, Associated Press

Lauri Markkanen’s 2022 performance with the Finnish national team was an eye-opener for many in the NBA, including Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy, who pushed Markkanen to expand his NBA game to mirror what he was doing in international competition.

Last summer, Markkanen was busy with his Finnish military requirements and it seems that this year the Jazz’s All-Star forward will have to stay sidelined rather than play with his national squad.

According to a release that was translated by eurohoops.net, Markannen expressed regret in not being able to join Finland’s squad for their summer schedule.

“Certainly, this is tough,” he said, “Representing Finland and playing for the national team is an honor for me. Along with my teammates, we have been talking all season about how sweet it would be to advance to the Olympic Games.”

The reason Markkanen is sidelined is due to the shoulder impingement that kept him out of action at the end of the Jazz’s 2023-24 regular season.

Though that might have some fans worried about the extent of the injury, team sources have indicated that Markkanen should be fine once the 2024-25 NBA training camp schedule rolls around. The Jazz have wanted to be cautious and careful with any and all injuries. As Markkanen is available to sign an extension this summer, there’s no doubt caution on both sides where injury is concerned.

Though he won’t be competing this year, Markkanen does not plan for his absence to extend beyond this summer. Finland is one of the hosts of the 2025 EuroBasket tournament and Markkanen plans on being a full participant next summer.

“Those dates are marked on my calendar,” he said.

