Why later kickoff could prove beneficial to 49ers' health vs. Packers

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers might need every extra hour they are getting this week for some players to be available for kickoff on Sunday.

The 49ers' game against the Green Bay Packers was flexed from a scheduled 1:25 p.m. PT start to "Sunday Night Football" at 5:20.

That was a significant development for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan when it comes to helping such players as tight end George Kittle (ankle, knee) and wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and Deebo Samuel (shoulder) get ready to play. The 49ers (9-1) face the Packers (8-2) in a key NFC game this week at Levi's Stadium.

"I'm just glad we've got four more hours for Kittle and Deebo and Emmanuel to rest and recover," Shanahan said.

Kittle, the 49ers top pass-catcher, has missed the past two games due to injuries he sustained on Oct. 31. He did not practice on Wednesday, though he was on the practice field with his helmet in hand.

Shanahan said Kittle is doing better this week but still not well enough to practice.

"It's going to come down to the wire again and hopefully it will work out," Shanahan said.

Sanders and Samuel did not practice, but both were on the practice field to watch and are expected to be available to play Sunday night against the Packers.

Defensive end Dee Ford (hamstring) and left tackle Joe Staley (finger) have been ruled out due to injuries.

Running back Matt Breida and kicker Robbie Gould did not practice. Running back Raheem Mostert, nose tackle D.J. Jones and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair were limited.

Shanahan said he truly believes the later start time on Sunday will be beneficial to his team.

"When you have a lot of guys that are banged up, the later it can be better," Shanahan said. "I think it's a little harder to get going early in the morning. If it was an East Coast Monday night game, that'd probably be the best, except I wouldn't want to travel and be on the road.

"But the longer our guys can have the better. Our guys need it right now."

49ers practice participation

No practice

TE George Kittle (ankle, knee)

RB Matt Breida (ankle)

WR Emmanuel Sanders (ribs)

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)

K Robbie Gould (right quadriceps

DE Dee Ford (hamstring)













Limited

LT Joe Staley (finger)

NT D.J. Jones (groin)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (concussion)

RB Raheem Mostert (knee)









