Why the Las Vegas Raiders could be the worst spot for a rookie QB | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon and NBC Sports’ Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss why the Las Vegas Raiders might be a challenging franchise for a rookie QB to thrive in.

Video Transcript

LAWRENCE JACKSON JR.: Davante Adams left Green Bay. It wasn't because-- like, he's cool with Aaron Rodgers. Hell, I think he wants him back right now.

MATT HARMON: Yeah.

LAWRENCE JACKSON JR.: He left Green Bay to play with Derek Carr, and it didn't work. So they got rid of him. So he's like, well damn, why am I still here. So now he's now he just out there on the West Coast. He got Jimmy G now. Of course he's going to like it on the surface because you ain't got no choice. He just got the contract. But I can't imagine that, if things don't work out, if things end up in the worst case scenario, a veteran like Davante Adams he'll be gone, and definitely Josh Jacobs, who's on the franchise tag because they didn't even pick up the fifth-year option.

So I don't know if I'm a rookie, I'm like yeah, I'll have him for this year in a year where I might not even play.

MATT HARMON: Right.

LAWRENCE JACKSON JR.: You know what I'm saying? So that's a big factor too.

MATT HARMON: Yeah. That's why this team is so weird to me and why they make a perfect fit for this "Teams That Shape the Draft" series because they could go so many different directions. I'm kind of willing to believe anything when it comes to what they might do in the draft. And then what this team might look like in a year and a half from now, Lawrence.

Like you said, if they don't go quarterback this year-- that's almost, like, why I think Josh McDaniels might want to go quarterback. It's like, hey, look Mark Davis. You don't want to fire me anyways because you don't want to pay me while I'm not coaching. You don't have the money for that. You're not one of these rich NFL owners. You've got to keep me around for that.

And oh, by the way, I just drafted this rookie. You've got to give me time here. You've got to give me time. Because if they don't go quarterback and Jimmy plays 13 games, he gets hurt, he's kind of whatever. He's gone after the year. McDaniels is gone after the year. Front office, Dave Ziegler gets cleaned out. Davante Adams is like all right, definitely get me out of here at this point. Josh Jacobs hits the free agent market. Like, this team could look like a complete ghost town from these familiar faces that we're thinking about in a year and a half from now.

But taking the rookie quarterback does make it at least like, hey, we have a guy to build around. You've got to let us see this through, the rebuild thing here. But yeah, man. A lot of different things could happen with the Raiders. I'm not sure what's going to happen.

LAWRENCE JACKSON JR.: Like, if I just had a wild guess right now, I would guess that they end up with Will Levis someway, somehow. That's just Raiders right there.