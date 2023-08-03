Why Lane Kiffin said identifying Ole Miss football leaders is an 'ongoing challenge'

OXFORD — At one point during Ole Miss football's first preseason practice of 2023 on Wednesday, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin looked out at his 11-man defensive unit and found one player who had signed to play for Ole Miss out of high school.

That was Cedric Johnson, who is entering his senior season and figures to be one of the most important players for the Rebels.

"I've already been a leader in my position," Johnson said. "I already gotta somewhat show the way."

Who else will join him?

That's one of the challenges Kiffin identified when speaking to local media. With a roster that has resembled a revolving door in college football's new transfer portal reality, identifying voices of leadership in the locker room isn't always easy.

"That's an ongoing challenge for us, to bring people along, and that was a big message in the team meeting (Tuesday)," Kiffin said. "You have to do work to come together, this isn't an individual sport. You have to do a lot of work off the field with each other to build trust and prepare."

The Ole Miss staff took a proactive approach over the offseason, with several players pointing toward the team culture as one of the reasons for the Rebels' late-season collapse in 2022. Ole Miss started 7-0 and went 1-5 down the stretch.

Tre Harris, a Louisiana Tech transfer who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, indicated that the Ole Miss staff had conversations with him about the importance of his leadership, despite his status as a newcomer.

"It was definitely said to me," Harris said. "Just talking to (receivers) coach (Derrick) Nix and Coach Kiffin, me and them both had an understanding: 'You're gonna come in and you're gonna be an older guy. You have more experience than those guys, so we want you to lead those guys because we got a younger group of receivers.' I was like, I'm down for it."

The leadership impact of the Ole Miss newcomers will be even more important on defense, where the Rebels have a new coaching staff and more than a dozen incoming transfers.

Excluding the offensive line, Kiffin said there are three scholarship players on the Rebels' roster who signed with Ole Miss out of high school and are now upperclassmen. The rest of the Rebels' juniors and seniors came from elsewhere. Naturally, that leaves a leadership void that the experienced newcomers will have to fill ‒ and quickly.

On the defensive side of things, Johnson sounded optimistic about the progress being made.

"A lot of guys want to buy in," Johnson said. "A lot of guys want to know how we do stuff here. So it's not really hard. You just show them once or twice and they already just fall in. They just want to be part of the brotherhood and the culture."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss football leadership is an 'ongoing challenge'