Why Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss football are making us rethink national signing day

Lane Kiffin is making us reconsider how we think about recruiting classes.

Entering Wednesday morning, the first day of the December signing period, Ole Miss’ 2024 recruiting class ranks No. 21 nationally. Not bad. Not great. And not all that relevant.

That’s because Kiffin’s roster-assembly strategy features a strong focus on transfers, which are not factored into recruiting rankings. The recruiting website 247Sports features a separate metric for transfer classes. Ole Miss’ transfer haul ranks No. 1 in the nation.

Give the “Portal King” his crown and scepter. He’s done it again.

On this edition of “SEC Football Unfiltered,” a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams examine the dividends of Kiffin’s transfer-focused strategy and what it means for the Rebels.

Their main takeaway: Ole Miss should be considered a playoff contender for 2024, the first year of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Adams takes it a step further, putting the Rebels on his shortlist of teams that can win the SEC Championship next season. Toppmeyer says any SEC title talk for Ole Miss is extreme. The Rebels have never played in the SEC Championship game.

But, the Rebels’ 2024 schedule supports the idea of a playoff push. With divisions going away, they won’t face Alabama next season. Ole Miss’ marquee games include a road game at LSU and home contests against Oklahoma and Georgia.

Postseason picks!

Picks against the spread:

Florida State vs. Georgia (-14)

Toppmeyer: Georgia; Adams: Georgia

Ole Miss vs. Penn State (-3.5)

Toppmeyer: Ole Miss; Adams: Penn State

Missouri (-2.5) vs. Ohio State

Toppmeyer: Ohio State; Adams: Missouri

Alabama vs. Michigan (-1.5)

Toppmeyer: Alabama; Adams: Alabama

Texas (-4.5) vs. Washington

Toppmeyer: Washington, Adams: Washington

Regular-season records

Toppmeyer: 38-42-1; Adams: 36-41-2

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. John Adams is the senior columnist for the Knoxville News Sentinel. You can subscribe to their podcast, SEC Football Unfiltered, or check out the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss are making us rethink national signing day