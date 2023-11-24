Why Lane Kiffin earned $150K bonus in Ole Miss football's win over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin will earn $150,000 in bonus money after the Rebels earned an Egg Bowl victory over Mississippi State on Thursday, according to contracts obtained by USA TODAY.

Kiffin's contract entitles him to $150,000 for every SEC win beginning with the fifth conference victory of the season. Kiffin also earned $150,000 for the Rebels' win over Texas A&M.

After signing a new contract last November that pays him a $9 million salary in 2023, Kiffin ranks as the 10th highest-paid coach in college football.

He has earned an additional $500,000 in bonus money following the win over the Bulldogs.

The win over the Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC) secured a 10-win regular season for Kiffin's Rebels (10-2, 6-2). He now joins legendary Ole Miss coach John Vaught as one of two Rebels coaches to achieve multiple 10-victory seasons, having also won 10 games in 2021.

