Why Lane Kiffin apologized to his boss before Ole Miss beat Brian Kelly and LSU | Toppmeyer

OXFORD, Miss. – Lane Kiffin apologized to his boss.

One week ago, Kiffin thought his Ole Miss Rebels had a real shot at beating Alabama. Something he’d never achieved. Something Ole Miss football hadn’t achieved since 2015.

You know what happened. The Crimson Tide gave the Rebels a black eye.

So bad, it was, that Kiffin said he told Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter he was sorry.

“I was really disappointed,” Kiffin said Saturday.

All forgiven, now.

Beating Brian Kelly and his 12th-ranked LSU Tigers 55-49 inside an overjoyed Vaught-Hemingway Stadium doesn’t supplant what a triumph over Nick Saban would have been, but this is nonetheless an important result for an Ole Miss program that needed to prove it’s more than a sideshow.

“(The team) took a lot of heat this week for their performance last week in Alabama. That’s good,” Kiffin said. “The standards have changed around here.”

True. With Kiffin on the sideline, I expect Ole Miss to land some punches, even against the big boys. After a whiff against Alabama, this was an impressive show of resilience.

No. 20 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) wouldn't have been expected to win games like this during the forgettable Matt Luke era. That’s why Carter hired Kiffin. To provide an exciting change of direction and alter the narrative that Ole Miss can’t hang with the tough crowd. And when Auburn threatened to plunder Kiffin, Ole Miss opened the checkbook to make sure that if Kiffin left, it wouldn’t be because of money. He stayed.

With mo’ money, though, comes mo’ expectations. Kiffin didn't perform to the standard in the second half of last season, or against Alabama.

Kiffin's apology to Carter after losing to Saban in Tuscaloosa – Saban doesn’t lose there often – shows that being an eight-win program won't satisfy Kiffin. Shouldn’t, either. Ole Miss possesses enough weapons to be more than that. Proved as much against LSU (3-2, 2-1).

The Alabama loss easily could have become demoralizing. Kiffin had needled Alabama all week, then showed none of that wit once the game kicked off. Never had Kiffin's offense looked so mundane.

In response, Kiffin went into the lab and brewed some answers. He studied LSU's loss to Florida State for weaknesses. Nothing too exotic about this game plan, though. As quarterback Jaxson Dart described it after the best performance of his career, Ole Miss kept it simple and focused on using tempo to exploit a vulnerable LSU.

“We knew that they had issues with tempo,” Dart said after supplying five touchdowns.

Saban, for whom Kiffin served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator for three seasons, likes to say a team shouldn’t waste a failure. In other words, if you must lose, let that loss be chock full of lessons that are embraced.

Apparently, Dart follows that logic. He dubbed the Alabama game “a wake-up call” that caused him to re-evaluate his approach.

“I knew that, going forward, I was going to have to study harder than I’d ever studied,” Dart said. “I was going to have to be a leader more than I’ve ever been leader. I just wanted all the guys to know that they could have confidence in me when the game is on the line.”

Dart and LSU's Jayden Daniels traded highlights throughout the game. Dart made the last of them.

LSU’s defense isn’t Alabama’s. Far from it.

Still, 706 yards of offense with no turnovers and no sacks allowed is a feat against any SEC defense. Ole Miss’ maligned offensive line regained its grit, and Quinshon Judkins began to churn.

All that offense helped Ole Miss overcome a defensive effort that was a burden for 3½ quarters. Concerns linger, but the Rebels won’t face many more offenses like LSU’s.

Asked whether Ole Miss had found an identity, Kiffin quipped that he hoped not, because if so, that identity would mirror 2020, when the Rebels were marked by oodles of offense and no defense.

Still, the Rebels erased a two-score deficit in the fourth quarter against the Tigers, and Kiffin got his elusive signature win.

No need to apologize after beating LSU, no matter how many yards were allowed.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

