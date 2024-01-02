Why this is Lamar Jackson’s best shot at a Super Bowl | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by Seth Galina of Pro Football Focus to break down Baltimore’s season and why the team could be poised to return to make its first trip to the championship game since 2012. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

CHARLES MCDONALD: No team is blowing out teams like the Ravens are this year. Hopefully they can make that continue to the playoffs. And honestly, this year seems as good-- it seems to set up as well as any other year for Lamar Jackson to finally get over the hump and make it to a championship game and potentially get to a Super Bowl so.

SETH GALINA: They've had like such stupid losses over the last two years, including this year. The one that pops out is the Browns one in Cleveland. Should never-- they've had all those losses like--

CHARLES MCDONALD: The Steelers game too they shouldn't have lost.

SETH GALINA: Yeah. So they're like 12 and 3 or 11 and 4 or whatever they are. This is like truly one of the best teams of the past 20 years.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Yes.

SETH GALINA: And I know the record, we think about the Patriots going undefeated in regular season, stuff like that. This is truly one of the best teams of the regular season of the past 20 years.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Yeah. The Ravens have a point differential of plus 210 right now, which is--

SETH GALINA: Against a tough schedule, man.

CHARLES MCDONALD: Yeah. Against a tough schedule too, like they're not playing chumps. I think the streak where like they blew out the Lions, then they had a tough game against the Cardinals.

They blow out the Seahawks. They blow out the Bengals. Blow out the Jaguars. Blow out the 49ers. Blow out the Dolphins.

Like this is crazy. Crazy. So I really hope they don't choke because I would love for people to stop talking about Lamar like he's some scrub just because he hasn't had the playoff success that people would expect him to have.